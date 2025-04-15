PI Expands US Manufacturing of Precision Motion Solutions to Navigate Trade Dynamics and Enhance Customer Support

New US production facility scheduled to open in Fall 2025.

SHREWSBURY, Mass., April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PI (Physik Instrumente), a global leader in precision motion control and nanopositioning systems, is pleased to announce progress in the construction of its new production facility in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts. This strategic expansion underscores PI's commitment to mitigating import tariffs and aligning production and support services closer to its U.S. customer base.

The forthcoming 140,000-square-foot facility will triple the combined space of PI's current locations in Auburn, Hopkinton, and Nashua. Scheduled to commence operations in Fall 2025 — just 1.5 years after groundbreaking in early 2024 — the Shrewsbury plant will manufacture precision motion and automation systems, air bearings, piezoelectric transducers, and nanopositioning components. This initiative aims to enhance PI's responsiveness to market demands and reduce lead times for American clients.

By localizing production, PI aims to insulate its operations from the volatility of international trade policies and import tariffs, ensuring stable pricing and supply for its customers. This move also aligns with broader industry trends where companies are seeking to mitigate tariff impacts by reshoring manufacturing operations.

The Shrewsbury facility represents a significant investment in PI's global growth strategy, emphasizing the importance of the North American market. Beyond manufacturing, the site will serve as a hub for innovation, fostering the development of cutting-edge technologies and products tailored to the evolving needs of industries such as photonics, semiconductors, aerospace and life sciences.

