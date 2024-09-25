PI Extends Production Capacity - New Manufacturing Building

Investing in the future through expansion of Eschbach, Germany facility

AUBURN, Mass., Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PI, the global leader in nanopositioning, ultra-precision motion control and piezo technology, has completed the construction of an additional manufacturing building at its Eschbach, Germany site.

With investments of around $22M and 66,000 sf of additional space, PI is strengthening its global development and production center and the economic development of the region.

The expansion will enable production capacities of precision motion control and nanopositioning technology products to be tripled in order to meet the demands of customers from the semiconductor, photonics, laser processing and life sciences industries.

See a variety of photonics, laser technology and nanopositioning applications covered by PI system technologies »here.

Industries Served

Silicon Photonics, Semiconductors, Laser Technology, Microscopy, Life Sciences

PI Americas

https://www.pi-usa.us | [email protected] | (508) 832-3456

Applications Blog | Videos | X | LinkedIn

Media Contact

PI Press Releases, PI (Physik Instrumente) LP, (508) 832-3456, [email protected], https://www.pi-usa.us

Twitter

SOURCE PI (Physik Instrumente) LP