PI Introduces the V-625 Large-Aperture Direct-Drive Rotation Stage

Absolute-Measuring High-Resolution Encoder Option

A key feature of the V-625 rotation stage is its direct- and absolute-measuring precision encoder, providing sensor resolution down to 0.0015µrad. Absolute encoders provide explicit position information, facilitating precise determination of each angular position without the need for incremental counting. This feature ensures immediate availability of position information upon power-up, enhancing operational efficiency and safety.

Designed for a New Level of Precision and Performance

Leveraging the PI USA's design team's extensive expertise in designing ultra-high-precision air bearing rotary tables, the V-625 mechanical bearing rotary stage aims to deliver outstanding performance in terms of travel accuracy, flatness and wobble, and lifetime.

Key Features of the V-625 Rotation Stage

Bearings with High Load Capacity: 400N (88lbf) vertical load guarantees long service life.

High Precision & Stability: Sub-microradian resolution, 10µrad calibrated accuracy, and high axial/radial runout accuracy enable ultra-stable and repeatable rotary positioning.

Large Central Aperture: 100mm, ideal for beam delivery, cable routing, or vertical metrology setups.

Direct-Drive Technology: Frictionless torque motor design ensures zero backlash, exceptional smoothness, and maintenance-free operation.

Direct-Measuring Technology: An absolute encoder with 0.0015µrad resolution is directly coupled to the rotating platform, providing precise position information with no backlash and no need to reference on start-up.

Robust and Versatile Design: Engineered and manufactured in the USA by PI's local motion control teams, for both industrial and research environments, the V-625 delivers high torque and reliable performance even under demanding conditions.

"The V-625 offers the perfect balance of performance, precision, and cost effectiveness," said Matt Reck, president at PI USA. "With near air bearing precision, it's optimized for today's most challenging rotary motion tasks, giving engineers a high-performance rotation stage that integrates easily into complex multi-axis systems."

Motion Controllers

For precise control, a range of motion controllers is available, both in single and multi-axis configurations. These EtherCat-compatible controllers use ACS servo and drive modules and can run multi-degree-of-freedom linear and rotary sub-assemblies, which are also offered by PI.

With PI's industry-leading experience in direct-drive stages and motion control systems, the V-625 represents the latest in rotary innovation, offering users fast response, smooth rotation, and high-resolution control—all backed by PI's global support network.

Industries Served

Optics and photonics, sample inspection, metrology, semiconductor testing and inspection, industrial automation, measuring technology, precision micro-assembly, biotechnology, robotics

