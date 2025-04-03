PI Launches Ultra-Compact, High-Speed V-141 Linear Motor Stage for Precision Positioning, Scanning, and Alignment Applications

Compact linear translation stage family combines speed, precision, versatility, new from PI.
AUBURN, Mass., April 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PI (Physik Instrumente), a global leader in precision motion control, nanopositioning and piezo technology solutions, announces the release of the V-141 linear motor stage family, the most compact and cost-effective addition to its growing lineup of high-performance direct-drive linear stages. Engineered by PI USA's development team and manufactured in Hopkinton, MA, the V-141 direct-drive stage offers advanced capabilities for space-constrained, high-speed, and high-precision applications.
The V-141 linear motor stage is currently available in three travel ranges — 40mm, 60mm, and 100mm — and features impressive performance specs, including:
- Bidirectional repeatability of 0.12µm
- Straightness to 2µm
- Maximum velocity of 1.1m/sec
With a footprint of just 80x80mm for the 40mm version, the V-141 is ideal for compact integration in OEM systems, lab automation, microscopy, semiconductor, and photonics applications where space is limited but precision cannot be compromised.
Engineered with direct-drive linear motor technology, the V-141 eliminates the need for mechanical transmissions such as gears and screw drives, reducing maintenance and enabling smooth, wear-free motion with zero backlash.
"Performance, precision, cost effectiveness and compactness were the driving factors behind the V-141 stage design," said Matt Reck, president at PI USA. "It's a scalable platform that meets the growing demands of industrial and scientific users looking for reliable, high-precision linear motion in tight spaces."
XY and XYZ configurations, Counterbalance for Vertical Use
Additionally, the V-141 supports XY and XYZ configurations, with an optional integrated counterbalance on the Z-axis, making it a versatile solution for complex multi-axis motion systems.
Motion Controllers enable Very High Dynamics
Operated with PI's EtherCat-based motion controllers, featuring advanced algorithms to enhance dynamics while reducing heat generation, the stages combine very smooth motion with rapid acceleration, high velocity and fast step & settle. A video shows the high dynamics performance of a V-141 XY stage assembly during a test setup.
The new V-141 precision linear stage is available now.
Industries Served
Precision micro-assembly, Biotechnology, Precision Automation, Laser Micro-Processing, Pick & Place. Photonics Alignment and Assembly. Metrology, Semiconductor Test & Measurement.
Specifications, datasheet: V-141 Compact High-Precision Direct Drive Linear Stage
Request a quote: Request a quote on quantities, pricing, lead times or modifications
PI Americas
https://www.pi-usa.us | [email protected] | (508) 832-3456
Applications Blog | Videos | LinkedIn
Media Contact
PI Press Releases, PI (Physik Instrumente) LP, (508) 832-3456, [email protected], https://www.pi-usa.us
SOURCE PI (Physik Instrumente) LP
