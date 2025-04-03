PI Launches Ultra-Compact, High-Speed V-141 Linear Motor Stage for Precision Positioning, Scanning, and Alignment Applications

"It's a scalable platform that meets the growing demands of industrial and scientific users looking for reliable, high-precision linear motion in tight spaces.", said Matt Reck, president at PI USA. Post this

Bidirectional repeatability of 0.12µm

Straightness to 2µm

Maximum velocity of 1.1m /sec

With a footprint of just 80x80mm for the 40mm version, the V-141 is ideal for compact integration in OEM systems, lab automation, microscopy, semiconductor, and photonics applications where space is limited but precision cannot be compromised.

Engineered with direct-drive linear motor technology, the V-141 eliminates the need for mechanical transmissions such as gears and screw drives, reducing maintenance and enabling smooth, wear-free motion with zero backlash.

"Performance, precision, cost effectiveness and compactness were the driving factors behind the V-141 stage design," said Matt Reck, president at PI USA. "It's a scalable platform that meets the growing demands of industrial and scientific users looking for reliable, high-precision linear motion in tight spaces."

XY and XYZ configurations, Counterbalance for Vertical Use

Additionally, the V-141 supports XY and XYZ configurations, with an optional integrated counterbalance on the Z-axis, making it a versatile solution for complex multi-axis motion systems.

Motion Controllers enable Very High Dynamics

Operated with PI's EtherCat-based motion controllers, featuring advanced algorithms to enhance dynamics while reducing heat generation, the stages combine very smooth motion with rapid acceleration, high velocity and fast step & settle. A video shows the high dynamics performance of a V-141 XY stage assembly during a test setup.

The new V-141 precision linear stage is available now.

Industries Served

Precision micro-assembly, Biotechnology, Precision Automation, Laser Micro-Processing, Pick & Place. Photonics Alignment and Assembly. Metrology, Semiconductor Test & Measurement.

Specifications, datasheet: V-141 Compact High-Precision Direct Drive Linear Stage

Request a quote: Request a quote on quantities, pricing, lead times or modifications

