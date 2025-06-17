PI Showcases Industrial-Grade Precision Motion and Alignment Systems at LASER World of PHOTONICS 2025

New hexapods, piezo nanopositioners, MagLev stages, and photonics alignment systems for high-precision applications in the semiconductor, photonics, life-science, and automation industries – Hall A3, Booth 413

AUBURN, Mass., June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At the 2025 LASER World of PHOTONICS in Munich, Germany — the world's largest laser and photonics conference — PI, a global leader in precision motion control, will unveil its latest high-precision motion solutions engineered for demanding industrial applications. Highlights include the cost-optimized and AI-based, fully automatic F-141 PINovAlign 6-axis photonics alignment system, the compact, yet robust H-815 industrial hexapod, and the B-421 BIX miniaturized nanopositioning stages, all engineered for 24/7 performance in semiconductor, photonics, and other industrial precision automation applications.

F-141, PINovAlign Photonics Alignment System for High-Volume PIC Test and Manufacture

PI's new AI-based F-141 photonics alignment system delivers high-throughput alignment in 4 to 6 degrees of freedom for single and double-sided FAU (fiber array unit) and integrated circuit (PIC) test and assembly. Compact in size (~5×7×4 inches), it offers 40mm XYZ travel and 12° optical-axis rotation, with direct-drive motors and precision bearings ensuring speed, accuracy, and longevity. An optional pitch/yaw module enables full 6-DOF alignment capability. Controlled via a high-performance EtherCAT®-based system with embedded machine-learning routines, it achieves industry-leading speed in first-light detection and signal optimization with pricing tailored for high-volume component production. Ideal for PIC and fiber array alignment, wafer testing, and silicon photonics assembly.

H-815, Hexapod: 6-Axis Precision for Industrial 24/7 Operation

The new H-815 hexapod is a robust and compact, parallel-kinematic motion system offering six degrees of freedom. Built for continuous industrial use, it features high position repeatability, integrated brakes (stability and safety in case of power loss), and absolute position measuring encoders (no referencing required). Standardized interfaces simplify integration into production environments, including advanced photonics and semiconductor systems.

B-421 BIX, Miniature Linear Nanopositioning Stages for Tight Spaces

Designed for space-constrained setups, the B-421 BIX miniature piezo stages offer smooth motion with step sizes as small as 10 nanometers. Powered by a reliable two-phase piezo inertia drive and controlled by a compact closed-loop motion controller, the system processes feedback from the stage-integrated linear encoder. BIX supports travel ranges up to 33mm and multi-axis configurations — ideal for microscopy, photonics, and precision assembly.

Future Zone: Magnetic Levitation and New Hexapod Concepts

In the show's Future Zone, PI will present cutting-edge technologies including a MagLev-based picopositioning system with picometer resolution and active 6-axis position control. Also on display: a new lever-actuated hexapod, combining high dynamics with high position stability and virtually no wear — perfect for high-speed, high-precision applications.

Can't make it to Munich? You can take a look at a variety of performance automation for photonics, nanopositioning, and semicon applications covered by PI system technologies.

PI Americas

https://www.pi-usa.us | [email protected] | (508) 832-3456

Applications Blog | Videos | LinkedIn

Media Contact

PI Press Release, PI (Physik Instrumente) LP, (508) 832-3456, [email protected], www.pi-usa.us

SOURCE PI (Physik Instrumente) LP