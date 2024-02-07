PI USA Invests in New Production Facility in MA to Support Continued Growth of High-Tech Solutions

Awarding the contract for a new on-shore production facility is another step in The PI Group's multi-year growth plan.

AUBURN, Mass., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PI, the global leader in nanopositioning, ultra-precision motion control and piezo technology is committed to expanding its US production capacity with a new ~120,000 sqft facility in Shrewsbury, MA. The new US headquarters will be three times the aggregated space of its current locations in Auburn, MA, Hopkinton, MA, and Nashua, NH. Beginning in 2025, PI will manufacture precision motion and automation systems, air bearings and piezoelectric transducers and nanopositioning components for leading edge applications in industry and research at this new facility, while also driving the development of innovative technologies.