PI USA Invests in New Production Facility in MA to Support Continued Growth of High-Tech Solutions

Awarding the contract for a new on-shore production facility is another step in The PI Group's multi-year growth plan.
AUBURN, Mass., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PI, the global leader in nanopositioning, ultra-precision motion control and piezo technology is committed to expanding its US production capacity with a new ~120,000 sqft facility in Shrewsbury, MA. The new US headquarters will be three times the aggregated space of its current locations in Auburn, MA, Hopkinton, MA, and Nashua, NH. Beginning in 2025, PI will manufacture precision motion and automation systems, air bearings and piezoelectric transducers and nanopositioning components for leading edge applications in industry and research at this new facility, while also driving the development of innovative technologies.
"Over the past five years, annual sales of PI USA have grown by more than 10 percent. At the same time, PI's production in the USA increased by 30 to 50 percent each year," says Markus Spanner, CEO of the PI Group. "With this new production facility, we lay the foundation to meet the growing demands of the American markets. At the same time, by continuously increasing our local production, we further reduce lead times and provide even more flexibility to support our American customers."
With core competencies in motion control, nanopositioning, piezo technology, and high-precision automation, PI has developed into an established supplier for leading edge companies in the market segments of Photonics, Semiconductors, Free Space Optical Communication, Laser Technology as well as Super-Resolution Microscopy & Life Sciences.
Industries Served
Silicon Photonics, Semiconductors, Laser Technology, Microscopy, Life Sciences
PI Americas
http://www.pi-usa.us | [email protected] | (508) 832-3456
Media Contact
