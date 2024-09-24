Piada Italian Street Food Partners with Sparkfly to Launch Enhanced Loyalty Program

"Relaunching our loyalty program in partnership with Sparkfly empowers us to develop custom features and adjust structures to meet our specific business needs and guest preferences," said Jason Profitt, vice president of technology for Piada. Post this

Unlike the previous system, which offered a uniform $5 reward, the updated program allows guests to choose from various offers such as free entrées or drinks, unlock other prizes, and future prizes such as the ability to participate in exclusive challenges and earn badges. This flexibility addresses past limitations where all rewards had to be redeemed simultaneously, regardless of guest preference. Sparkfly's platform allows seamless integration with third-party systems such as CRM tools and customer data platforms.

"Relaunching our loyalty program in partnership with Sparkfly empowers us to develop custom features and adjust structures to meet our specific business needs and guest preferences, ultimately ensuring a personalized experience across all touchpoints," said Jason Profitt, vice president of technology for Piada. "Sparkfly has a roster of impressive restaurant brands and offers robust support, and we felt they were the right choice to power our new loyalty program. Their approach allows us to maintain control over our guest engagement strategies and operational flow, enabling our internal team to focus on creating an exceptional guest experience through our digital engagement platform, Piada One."

A key technological innovation in Piada's new loyalty program is the integration of advanced functionalities with Olo, their online ordering platform, through Sparkfly's capabilities. Sparkfly has tailored its internal systems to align with Piada's specific needs, refining accrual rules and other operational aspects to ensure a smooth and personalized loyalty experience.

"The new loyalty program is designed to meet customers where they are, offering a more personalized and flexible experience that enhances the customer journey through improved loyalty and offers," said Catherine Tabor, Founder and CEO at Sparkfly. "Our platform enables Piada to actively participate in the development of the program, suggesting new features and customizations that benefit both Piada and its customers."

Piada plans to introduce tier-based marketing segmentation, offering personalized incentives such as early access to new menu items, exclusive offers, and special gifts tailored to each tier. This structure aims to foster a sense of exclusivity and appreciation among loyal guests, rewarding them beyond transactional benefits.

Previously, Piada operated separate loyalty programs for regular purchases and catering. The new system, housed under Piada One, consolidates all platforms into a single, unified program powered by Sparkfly. This shift to a points-based system was influenced by guest feedback that better incentivizes higher value orders, so that guests who place large orders will accumulate points and rewards faster.

Sparkfly has partnered with industry leaders such as Chipotle, First Watch and Bojangles, providing customized technology solutions to optimize customer engagement through loyalty and offer management programs.

For full program details, including redemption and expiration details, visit mypiada.com/rewards and mypiada.com/faq. To learn more about Piada Italian Street Food, visit mypiada.com.

About Piada

The restaurant's premium fast-casual concept, which offers guests an array of healthy (and indulgent) options, is centered around the piada. Piadas are made of a thin-crust dough, which is freshly baked on a stone grill and filled with a selection of Italian-inspired ingredients, then hand-rolled to perfection. Other signature menu items include salads made with fresh ingredients and craveable pasta dishes made with their classic sauces.

Piada was inspired by the roadside family-run street food carts and markets found in Rimini, Italy, and the company's first restaurant opened in 2010. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Piada has 56 locations throughout Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Texas, and North Carolina.

About Sparkfly

Sparkfly is a retail technology solutions company. We help innovative retailers and merchants like Chipotle, Denny's, Bojangles, First Watch, and Texas Roadhouse unify guest engagement technologies to create deeper and more meaningful connections with guests. Through strategy and implementation of our platform, Sparkfly provides real time POS and digital ordering connectivity, offer management, loyalty, digital offer and rewards wallets, and real-time capture of transactional data. Connect, innovate and grow with Sparkfly. Visit Sparkfly.com to learn more.

