Piazza Property Development Company and Radnor Property Group commence construction of The Piazza at Ardmore, a 270-unit apartment community in the heart of the Main Line

"The Piazza at Ardmore is a tremendous opportunity to carry on the area's momentum and growth, enhancing its vibrancy and economic prosperity for the future." - David Yeager, Managing Partner and CEO of Radnor Property Group Post this

The site is owned by Daniel Piazza Esquire and The Piazza Family who currently operate an Acura dealership. In January 2025, Dan Piazza Esquire selected Radnor as his developer to undertake the pre-development and development process.

"Radnor is delighted to expand our multi-family portfolio expertise to Ardmore, one of Philadelphia's finest suburban communities to live and work," said David Yeager, Radnor's CEO & Managing Partner. "Through collaboration with ownership, The Piazza at Ardmore is a tremendous opportunity to carry on the area's momentum and growth, enhancing its vibrancy and economic prosperity for the future."

The project is part of a transit-oriented development at the Amtrak/SEPTA Rail station, bringing greater density and walkability to the downtown. Located adjacent to the Ardmore train station—the area's busiest stop for regional SEPTA trails—and within walking distance of the Suburban Square Shopping Center, Ardmore Farmer's Market, Ardmore Music Hall, and Trader Joe's, The Piazza at Ardmore is ideally situated to create a true sense of place.

Amenities for The Piazza at Ardmore will include covered public and private parking, a community lounge, gaming room, media room, demo kitchen, co-working space, fitness center, an outdoor pool, and over 19,000 SF of outdoor courtyard space. The target retail tenants include a mix of food and beverage, health and wellness, and specialty retail uses.

"The groundbreaking of this project represents an exciting milestone for Piazza and the community of Ardmore," said Daniel Piazza Esquire "This development has long been in the works, and we're thrilled to be engaged with Radnor to bring The Piazza at Ardmore to fruition and deliver a truly fantastic live-work-play environment."

This project illustrates the concerted effort between Radnor and Piazza in delivering a thoughtful, responsive, and elevated community. The team worked closely with Lower Merion Township and the Ardmore Initiative, the community's Business Improvement District, to engage with stakeholders, ensure ample parking and walkability, and create pedestrian-friendly spaces where people can congregate.

"We hope that The Piazza project will bridge the years-long connectivity challenge between Haverford College and downtown Ardmore," said Alec Hersh, Executive Director of the Ardmore Initiative. "The Piazza at Ardmore is another big piece in the puzzle of making Ardmore the Main Street of the Main Line."

The Piazza at Ardmore team consists of JKRP Architects, Bohler Engineering, Stuart + Associates, IMEG, and IMC Construction.

Demolition will begin in late 2025, and the project is set to be delivered in early 2028.

About Radnor Property Group

Radnor Property Group is a leading, privately held real estate company specializing in the development of multi-family apartments, student housing, and mixed-use projects in growing and dynamic communities. Founded in 1999, Radnor has actively developed or advised on assets valued at over $4 billion. Radnor is headquartered in Villanova, PA with regional offices in Charlotte, NC and Portland, ME. For more information, visit www.radnorproperty.com.

About Piazza Property Development Company

Piazza Property Development Company is the real estate development arm of Piazza Management Company. Started by the Piazza Family in the mid-1960s, the franchise automobile dealer originated in Norristown, PA. That location grew into one of the largest auto dealer groups in the Delaware Valley and now owns and operates full-service dealerships in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. The company's longevity and success are attributed to its loyal customers. The Piazza Auto Group supports numerous local and national charities including the Salvation Army, Pennsylvania SPCA, Caring for Kids Foundation and The Friends Association for Care and Protection of Children. For more information, visit www.PiazzaAutoGroup.com

Media Contact

Amelie Yeager, Radnor Property Group, 1 6102475135, [email protected], www.radnorproperty.com

SOURCE Radnor Property Group