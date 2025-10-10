Picaboo Introduces New Low Pricing For 8 x 6 Photobooks

Picaboo.com has announced lower pricing for its 8 x 6 horizontal softcover photobook, now available for $9.99 plus shipping. To celebrate, customers can use the code FREESHIPOCT25 for free shipping on their first book with up to 40 pages. This format is designed for quick and simple memory books, allowing users to create a draft that can be upgraded to a larger 11 x 9 book later. The pricing aims to provide an affordable entry point for new users and addresses customer feedback for an easier proofing process. The offer is available immediately at picaboo.com for a limited time, with standard shipping valued at $8.99.

PRINCETON, N.J., Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Picaboo.com today announced new lower pricing for its entry-level photobook, the 8 x 6 horizontal softcover, making it even easier to turn everyday moments into lasting keepsakes. The compact format is designed for fast, no-fuss memory books—from weekend trips and school activities to family milestones and special events.

Effective immediately, the 8 x 6 softcover is just $9.99 plus shipping. To celebrate the launch, customers can use the introductory code FREESHIPOCT25 to receive free shipping on their first 8 x 6 book with up to 40 pages

"We wanted to introduce the easiest and least expensive way to make a photobook on the Internet. We believe we have achieved that with this new pricing!"

— Elias Jo, President, Picaboo.com

In addition to the new price, the 8 x 6 serves as a smart proofing step: customers can quickly create a first draft in the smaller format and then convert it seamlessly to the larger 11 x 9 photobook when they're ready to finalize, gift, or display. This requested workflow gives creators a practical way to iterate on layout and storytelling before committing to a bigger showcase book.

Why this matters

Speed & simplicity: The 8 x 6 softcover is ideal for quick wins. Get a polished, shareable book without the complexity.

Budget-friendly: At $9.99, it's an accessible entry point for anyone new to photobooks or compiling smaller stories.

Upgrade path: Start small, then scale up to 11 x 9 without rebuilding from scratch.

Customer-driven: The "proof then upgrade" flow reflects direct feedback from Picaboo customers asking for an easy way to validate design choices before ordering a larger book.

Pricing & introductory offer

New price: $9.99 for the 8 x 6 softcover (plus shipping)

Intro offer: Code FREESHIPOCT25 = free shipping on the first 8 x 6 book up to 40 pages (standard shipping value: $8.99)

Availability: Starts today at picaboo.com

Notes: Offer valid for a limited time. Taxes and add-ons (if any) are extra. Terms apply—see site for details.

How to redeem

Visit picaboo.com and choose the 8 x 6 softcover photobook.

Create your book (up to 40 pages for the free shipping offer).

At checkout, enter FREESHIPOCT25.

Enjoy free standard shipping on your first book (normal shipping is $8.99 for this product).

About Picaboo

Picaboo helps people turn their photos into beautiful, meaningful keepsakes—photobooks, cards, and wall art—with a simple, intuitive creation experience. From quick memory books to premium display pieces, Picaboo makes it fast and fun to preserve life's best moments. Learn more at picaboo.com.

Media Contact

Tori Wolsky, Picaboo, 1 609.227.0107 116, [email protected], https://www.picaboo.com/

SOURCE Picaboo