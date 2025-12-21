Picaboo Launches "My Photos," Making It Easier Than Ever to Reuse and Create with Your Memories

Picaboo.com has launched My Photos, a feature that allows customers to view and manage their uploaded photos in one place, making it easier to reuse images for new projects like photobooks and cards. An improved mobile uploader enables faster uploads directly from phones without the need to start a project. This feature enhances creative control and is now available to all Picaboo customers.

PRINCETON, N.J., Dec. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Picaboo.com today announced the launch of My Photos, a new feature designed to give customers a simpler, more flexible way to view, manage, and reuse the photos they've uploaded over time.

With My Photos, customers can now see all of the images they've previously uploaded for photobooks, cards, and calendars in one centralized place. This makes it easier to find older photos, revisit past projects, and reuse favorite images when creating something new.

Picaboo also introduced a faster, improved mobile photo uploader, allowing customers to upload photos directly from their phones with greater speed and reliability. In addition, users can now upload photos without starting a project, giving them the freedom to decide later whether those images become a photobook, calendar, card, or another product.

"This is about removing friction and unlocking creativity," said Elias Jo, President of Picaboo. "People take thousands of photos, but they often feel locked into a single project at a time. With My Photos, customers can upload first, explore later, and reuse their images however they want. It makes creating with Picaboo faster, easier, and a lot more fun."

The My Photos feature reflects Picaboo's continued focus on simplifying photo organization while giving customers more creative control over how their memories are turned into meaningful products.

My Photos is available now to all Picaboo customers at www.picaboo.com.

