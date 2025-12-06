Picaboo Yearbooks Helps Schools Raise Over $400,000 Through Parent Storefront Sales

Picaboo Yearbooks has announced that schools raised over $413,000 in 2025 through its Parent Storefront program, which allows schools to set their own pricing and earn profits for student activities. A notable example is Notre Dame Academy, where the yearbook is created by students, with profits supporting campus life programs. Over the past ten years, Picaboo Yearbooks has helped schools raise over $3 million, reinforcing its mission to provide accessible and affordable yearbook creation. The company offers intuitive design tools, no-minimum ordering, and a flexible online storefront for schools to easily manage yearbook sales while benefiting their communities.

PRINCETON JUNCTION, N.J., Dec. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Picaboo Yearbooks, a leading provider of affordable yearbook creation and publishing solutions, proudly announces that schools across the country have collectively raised more than $413,000 in 2025 through the Picaboo Yearbooks Parent Storefront program.

Picaboo Yearbooks' Parent Storefront puts full control into the hands of schools, allowing them to set their own yearbook pricing and offer truly affordable yearbook options to their communities. This easy-to-use yearbook software empowers schools to generate meaningful revenue while ensuring families enjoy a simple, secure purchasing experience. Learn more at picabooyearbooks.com.

Giving Schools the Tools to Thrive

Picaboo Yearbooks' Parent Storefront puts full control into the hands of schools, allowing them to set their own yearbook pricing, monitor sales in real time, and earn profits that can be reinvested into student activities, programs, and educational initiatives. This flexible model has led to tangible financial impact in districts nationwide.

A School Success Story: Notre Dame Academy

One school experiencing exceptional benefits is Notre Dame Academy, where the yearbook is created entirely by upper-school students. The profits generated through the Parent Storefront directly support student-led initiatives and campus life programs.

A representative from Notre Dame Academy shared:

"Our yearbook is created by a class of upper school students in our K–12 school. Because students do the work, the profits go right back to them. All monies earned are deposited into our Student Council account. We use these funds to pay for activities throughout the year. We host game nights, movie nights, dances, Senior celebrations, etc. We even buy special-event t-shirts for prom and our powder-puff football game. It has been exciting to see our student-led initiatives come to life, all because our dedicated yearbook team creates such an outstanding product every year."

Notre Dame Academy is one example of many schools using Picaboo Yearbooks not only to create beautiful yearbooks, but also to empower students, support school culture, and enrich campus life.

A Milestone Worth Celebrating

The more than $400,000 raised in 2025 adds to the over $3 million dollars Picaboo Yearbooks has helped raise over the last 10 years. This showcases the strength of Picaboo Yearbooks' partnership with schools and reinforces the company's mission to provide tools that make yearbook creation accessible, creative, and financially beneficial.

"We're thrilled to see the real impact the Parent Storefront has had on school communities," said Jaima Finn, Business Manager at Picaboo Yearbooks. "Every dollar raised represents opportunities, whether for student activities, classroom enhancements, or commemorative events. We're honored to support schools in creating both memories and meaningful revenue."

About Picaboo Yearbooks

Picaboo Yearbooks gives schools everything they need to create beautiful, high-quality, and truly affordable yearbooks. With intuitive design tools, no-minimum ordering, and fast, reliable production, Picaboo makes it easy for educators and students to bring their ideas to life without the pressure of big commitments or hidden costs.

Schools can design on their own schedule, choose the quantities they want, and sell yearbooks directly to families through a flexible online storefront. This model keeps every step simple (and budget-friendly) while helping schools raise meaningful funds for programs, activities, and student-led initiatives.

For more than a decade, Picaboo Yearbooks has partnered with schools across the country to create memorable books, strengthen school communities, and make yearbook publishing accessible for every budget. To learn more, visit www.picabooyearbooks.com

Media Contact

Kaylee Stec, Picaboo Yearbooks, 1 (855) 537-0050, [email protected], https://www.picabooyearbooks.com/

SOURCE Picaboo Yearbooks