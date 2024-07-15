PICC GUARD, LLC Awarded Technology Breakthrough Agreement with Premier, Inc.

PICC Guard, LLC, has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement and Breakthrough Technology designation for Tamper-Evident Technology with Premier, Inc. for PICC Guard, a tamper-evident intravenous catheter protection device. Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company and Group Purchasing Organization (GPO), uniting an alliance of hospitals and healthcare providers to provide optimal outcomes at lower cost. PICC Guard, LLC is a pioneering medical device company dedicated to developing innovative safety solutions for improved patient outcomes. PICC Guard is sold and supported by RyMed Technologies, LLC, an innovative medical device company in the vascular access and infection prevention arena.

SHEBOYGAN, Wis., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PICC Guard, LLC, a pioneering medical device company, today announced it has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement and Breakthrough Technology designation for Tamper-Evident Technology with Premier, Inc. Effective June 15, 2024, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for PICC Guard, tamper-evident catheter protection device.

Premier offers Breakthrough Technology designations to innovations that significantly improve patient safety, clinical outcomes, and operational efficiencies. Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company and Group Purchasing Organization, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,350 U.S. hospitals and 300,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting, and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

PICC Guard is the first patented medical device to receive FDA 510(K) clearance as a tamper-resistant, tamper-evident catheter access cover and patient safety device. PICC Guard is designed to protect the connector and hub of an intravenous (IV) catheter from patient manipulation and unauthorized access for intravenous drug users (IVDU) and other high-risk patient populations. PICC Guard can help hospitals safely manage high-risk patients with IV catheters, get them out of the hospital to an outpatient setting sooner, and eliminate the need for costly direct monitoring.

This innovative, FDA-cleared TET can be used with any patient at risk for tampering with their vascular access device, who usually require direct monitoring to remain safe. Katie Justus, PICC Guard President, said, "We are excited to announce our agreement with Premier, Inc. We are confident this strategic partnership will help us collaborate with Premier member hospitals to increase patient safety and decrease overall healthcare costs." Our sales and clinical support partner, RyMed Technologies, LLC works closely with healthcare facilities and providers to find solutions to care and cost management problems. RyMed's team of professionals can help navigate the processes of new product introduction and implementation.

About PICC Guard, LLC

PICC Guard, LLC is a woman-owned, United States based medical start-up that believes in transforming lives and improving patient safety through medical innovation. The co-founders are seasoned medical professionals emphasizing accountability, quality, and improving our communities through innovative medical technology.

About RyMed Technologies , LLC

A privately held company based in the United States, RyMed is committed to improving patient outcomes aimed at catheter-related bloodstream infection prevention and catheter complication reduction by providing product solutions possessing fail-safe engineering design technologies. As the sales and clinical support partner of PICC Guard, LLC, RyMed is proud to work with Premier members to facilitate the delivery of this valuable patient safety tamper-evident technology to their patients.

For more information about PICC Guard and to purchase through the Premier agreement, contact:

Todd Adamson

Director of Sales

RyMed Technologies, LLC

615-790-8093

[email protected]

www.RyMedTech.com

Katie Justus, RN, BSN

President

PICC GUARD

[email protected]

www.piccguard.com

Media Contact

Katie Justus, PICC Guard, 1 918-519-2563, [email protected], https://www.piccguard.com/

SOURCE PICC Guard