PICC Guard Now Available to all Veteran's Administration Hospitals through their partner SDVOSB Marathon Medical as part of the FSS # 36F79718D0321

SHEBOYGAN, Wis., July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PICC Guard, the only FDA-cleared tamper-evident patient safety device for intravenous catheters, is now on FSS #36F79718D0321 and can be purchased through SDVOSB Marathon Medical by any Veterans Administration Hospital. PICC Guard protects patient sobriety and reduces care costs by covering the end of PICC lines and other intravenous catheters. Hospitals can decrease the typical 6-week length of stay and provide more options for discharge planning by using PICC Guard on high-risk IVDU (Intravenous Drug User) patients. The James A. Haley V.A. Hospital in Tampa, FL, found cost savings of more than $127,000 per patient by using PICC Guard and moving one IVDU patient to the Community Living Center early in his treatment. Their success was detailed in a poster presentation at the Association for Vascular Access 2023 Annual Scientific Meeting. PICC Guard can also facilitate outpatient care for this population, another way to open beds and save costs.

About PICC Guard, LLC

A privately held company based in the United States, PICC Guard, LLC believes in transforming lives through medical innovation. The co-founders are seasoned medical professionals emphasizing accountability, quality, and improving our communities through innovative medical technology. The PICC Guard device was created to fill a void identified in caring for high-risk patients such as patients with a history of substance use, confused, incarcerated, or pediatric patients. Designed to cover and protect the access points of an IV catheter, the PICC Guard can reduce the risk of CLABSI, shorten the length of stay, and lower the risk of accidental overdose. The first device to be cleared by the FDA is the market leader in IV catheter tamper-evidence and access protection.

About Marathon Medical

Marathon Medical is a medical supply distribution company founded in 2002. We are proud to be designated as a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB). Our mission is to provide excellence to the healthcare supply chain with professional, personal service. Marathon Medical's corporate offices and warehouse facilities are conveniently located just outside of Denver, CO, with an additional location in Brownwood, TX. We're partnering with PICC Guard to offer the latest tamper-evident patient safety technology to help customers create an environment where they can protect their patients' sobriety and reduce the cost of care.

