Piccadily Distilleries Launches Indri Diwali Collector's Edition 2023, awarded the 'Best in Show' at the Whiskies of the World Awards

It is an exciting time for Indian whiskies and Indri's big win at Whiskies of the World awards- being rated as the Best whisky in the world, further strengthens our vision of putting homegrown quality liquids on the world map Tweet this

Bottled at 60.5% ABV, Indri Diwali Collector's Edition 2023 is a peated Indian single malt produced from six-row barley. It undergoes distillation in traditional copper pot stills meticulously crafted in India. Carefully matured in PX Sherry Casks for a significantly long time amidst the subtropical climate of North India, this unique expression entices you with a whiff of smoke and awakens your senses to a myriad of flavors such as candied dried fruits, toasted nuts, subtle spices, oak, bittersweet chocolate and more.

The journey of Indri began with Piccadily's flagship expression Indri-Trini, India's first triple cask single malt. The Master Blender, Mr. Surrinder Kumar has worked for over 36 years in the alco-bev industry with a mission to put quality homegrown liquids on the world map. Piccadily Distilleries introduced the one-of-its-kind single malt two years ago, and since its launch, the brand has won over 14 global awards.

Speaking about the win, Mr. Praveen Malviya, CEO, Piccadily Distilleries said, "The perception of India is changing globally. India and Indians are breaking boundaries on all fronts. It is an exciting time for Indian whiskies and Indri's big win at Whiskies of the World awards- being rated as the Best whisky in the world, further strengthens our vision of putting homegrown quality liquids on the world map. It is an honor to be recognized and celebrated by such a renowned platform, outshining hundreds of whiskies from across the globe."

Indri Diwali Collector's Edition 2023 will be available for $135 for 750 ml at select retailers. For more information, please visit http://www.indri.in

About Piccadily Distilleries, India

Piccadily Distilleries owns three distilleries in the Northern part of India: Indri, Patiala, and Bawal. The malt distillery at Indri is located off the famous Grand Trunk Road (which linked Central Asia to the Indian Subcontinent for almost 2500 years) and was set up in 2012. The distillery is also home to 6 traditional copper pot stills (designed and made in India) and 40,000 barrels. Today, it is India's largest independent malt manufacturer and seller of malt spirits, with a production capacity of 12000 liters daily and up to 4 million liters yearly. The distillery is rapidly expanding its warehousing capacity to hold another 30,000 barrels. A new visitor center is also under construction and will be open for visitors by the end of the year. The distillery will also soon launch India's first pure cane Juice Rum matured for 12 long years in its tropical climate. The Distillery is also proud to generate power for its consumption without using any fossil fuels.

Media Contact

Clara Frezza, Colangelo & Partners, (646) 624-2885, [email protected], colangelopr.com

SOURCE Piccadily Distilleries