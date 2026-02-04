Pickering Laboratories Sees Increased Website Engagement as Bioz Badges Reveal Diverse Research Applications

Bioz announced a collaboration with Pickering Laboratories to integrate Bioz Badges across Pickering's websites, enabling researchers to easily access peer-reviewed scientific evidence demonstrating how Pickering products are used across a wide range of applications. Through this integration, Pickering now has automated, always-current visibility into publications referencing both legacy and new products, while website visitors can explore validated research, contextual excerpts, and full-text articles directly from product pages. The partnership highlights Pickering's commitment to evidence-driven scientific communication and showcases how Bioz helps suppliers surface real-world product validation, improve researcher decision-making, and modernize how scientific impact is shared.
PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bioz, Inc., an industry-leading platform that converts peer-reviewed scientific research into actionable product intelligence, announced a collaboration with Pickering Laboratories, a leading manufacturer of diagnostic and research reagents. Through the integration of Bioz Badges across both the Pickering Laboratories and Pickering Test Solutions websites, Pickering is enabling users to easily access validated scientific evidence demonstrating how its products are used across a wide range of applications.
Prior to implementing Bioz Badges, Pickering Laboratories had limited visibility into how its products were being referenced in the scientific literature. With Bioz, the team can now automatically track and surface publications for both legacy and newly released products, providing an always-current view of product usage and validation.
Embedded directly into product webpages, Bioz Badges allow visitors to explore peer-reviewed publications featuring Pickering products, review contextual excerpts, and access full-text articles without leaving the website. This streamlined experience helps researchers more efficiently evaluate product relevance during experimentation planning and when making purchasing decisions.
"We're constantly surprised by the breadth of research applications our products are used for," said Kevin McKeown, Sales Manager at Pickering Laboratories. "Bioz has given us clear visibility into both historical and emerging use-cases, which has been incredibly valuable for understanding our impact across the scientific community."
In addition to improving literature visibility, the Pickering team has seen strong engagement with the Bioz Badges themselves. The ability to quickly identify new publications referencing Pickering products has become an important resource for marketing and scientific communications.
"We're seeing a steady stream of new articles referencing our products, and it's exciting to be able to surface that evidence directly on our website," said David Mazawa, Technical Support and Quality Manager at Pickering Laboratories. "We also use the Bioz platform regularly to find data and publications for social media and outreach, which has significantly improved how we share scientific validation with our audience."
Pickering Laboratories also highlighted the ease of adoption and support throughout the process. The Bioz team worked closely with Pickering to ensure a smooth implementation across both web properties. "The integration was seamless, and Bioz's customer service was excellent throughout," added Kevin. "It's been one of the smoothest platform rollouts we've experienced."
The collaboration underscores Pickering Laboratories' commitment to advancing evidence-driven product evaluation and modern scientific communication. By automating large-scale literature discovery and citation curation, Bioz enables Pickering to present a continuously updated view of real-world product utilization without manual intervention. "Scientific leadership is built on making evidence accessible and actionable," said Dr. Karin Lachmi, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Bioz. "By embedding Bioz Badges across their portfolio, Pickering is setting a higher standard for how researchers understand product performance, application breadth, and scientific validation."
About Bioz
Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.
About Pickering Laboratories
Pickering Laboratories manufactures high-purity specialty reagents, calibration standards, and artificial biological matrices used in clinical diagnostics, forensic toxicology, pharmaceutical research, and environmental analysis. Known for its artificial matrices, including saliva, urine, serum, and sweat, Pickering enables reliable analytical testing where human-derived samples are impractical, delivering consistent, application-driven solutions that integrate seamlessly into modern analytical workflows.
For more information about Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to [email protected].
Media Contact
Daniel Levitt, Bioz, Inc., 1 6508802264, [email protected], https://www.bioz.com/
