Pickering Laboratories Sees Increased Website Engagement as Bioz Badges Reveal Diverse Research Applications

Embedded directly into product webpages, Bioz Badges allow visitors to explore peer-reviewed publications featuring Pickering products, review contextual excerpts, and access full-text articles without leaving the website. This streamlined experience helps researchers more efficiently evaluate product relevance during experimentation planning and when making purchasing decisions.

"We're constantly surprised by the breadth of research applications our products are used for," said Kevin McKeown, Sales Manager at Pickering Laboratories. "Bioz has given us clear visibility into both historical and emerging use-cases, which has been incredibly valuable for understanding our impact across the scientific community."

In addition to improving literature visibility, the Pickering team has seen strong engagement with the Bioz Badges themselves. The ability to quickly identify new publications referencing Pickering products has become an important resource for marketing and scientific communications.

"We're seeing a steady stream of new articles referencing our products, and it's exciting to be able to surface that evidence directly on our website," said David Mazawa, Technical Support and Quality Manager at Pickering Laboratories. "We also use the Bioz platform regularly to find data and publications for social media and outreach, which has significantly improved how we share scientific validation with our audience."

Pickering Laboratories also highlighted the ease of adoption and support throughout the process. The Bioz team worked closely with Pickering to ensure a smooth implementation across both web properties. "The integration was seamless, and Bioz's customer service was excellent throughout," added Kevin. "It's been one of the smoothest platform rollouts we've experienced."

The collaboration underscores Pickering Laboratories' commitment to advancing evidence-driven product evaluation and modern scientific communication. By automating large-scale literature discovery and citation curation, Bioz enables Pickering to present a continuously updated view of real-world product utilization without manual intervention. "Scientific leadership is built on making evidence accessible and actionable," said Dr. Karin Lachmi, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Bioz. "By embedding Bioz Badges across their portfolio, Pickering is setting a higher standard for how researchers understand product performance, application breadth, and scientific validation."

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About Pickering Laboratories

Pickering Laboratories manufactures high-purity specialty reagents, calibration standards, and artificial biological matrices used in clinical diagnostics, forensic toxicology, pharmaceutical research, and environmental analysis. Known for its artificial matrices, including saliva, urine, serum, and sweat, Pickering enables reliable analytical testing where human-derived samples are impractical, delivering consistent, application-driven solutions that integrate seamlessly into modern analytical workflows.

