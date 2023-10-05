Pickleball Meets Pure Elegance: Lumije Launches World's First Fine Jewelry Diamond Pickleball Bracelets

"Our aim was to craft pieces that resonate the vivacity of pickleball with the timeless allure of the signature diamond tennis bracelet," said Lumije CEO Deborah Samuels. Tweet this

The introduction of the Pickleball Bracelet expands on the enduring popularity of the Tennis Bracelet, a must-have luxury accessory since the 1980s. Lumije's, fresh twist on the classic offers two distinct styles and price points, each with their seamless strings of ethically sourced diamonds matched with an exquisite dangling pickleball charm that is sure to turn heads on and off the court.

The 'Dink It' Diamond Pickleball Bracelet retails for just $1500 and serves up a glittering parade of diamonds ending with a cheeky pickleball charm wink. Whether it's courtside or at a cocktail party, this bracelet promises to be the conversation starter. It features 2.70 grams of 14K yellow gold, 11 diamonds totaling a minimum of 0.50 CTW in natural diamonds, F/G color, and VS clarity, with a 7.00" 14K gold setting.

The 'Down the Line' Diamond Pickleball Bracelet is a true luxury piece at the attractive $5,000 retail price. It is crafted from 14K yellow gold, boasting 21 bezel-set demi-pickleball baskets, ending with that signature pickleball charm. It features 12.85 grams of 14K yellow gold, at least 1.75 CTW in natural diamonds, F/G color, and VS clarity.

Through October 30, Lumije is running a site-wide promotion that allows customers to save 20% by using the code GEM20 at checkout. In addition to the Pickleball Bracelets, visitors to Lumije.com will find an extensive array of fine diamond jewelry pieces that make a statement, including the Lumije Italia and Hidden Treasures collections, exquisite diamond engagement rings, and, of course, the wildly popular signature diamond tennis and pickleball bracelets. Lumije also offers free one-on-one virtual concierge services and video consultations so customers trust they will always find the perfect piece that works with their budget. What's more, a percentage of every sale benefits BPeace, an international non-profit that provides pro-bono advice and support to small women-owned business entrepreneurs in crisis-affected communities around the world.

About Lumije

Lumije and its partners bring over 60 years of diamond and fine jewelry relationships, credibility, and expertise to the direct-to-consumer luxury space. It offers fashion-forward consumers the buying power to find exceptional pieces online without the luxury retail markup, with a focus on ethically sourced and sustainable diamonds. Lumije was co-founded by Deborah Samuels and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Media Contact

Deana Graffeo Weeks, Alchemy Media for Lumije, 1 6463897519, [email protected], www.lumije.com

SOURCE Lumije