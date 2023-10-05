Pickleball Meets Pure Elegance: Lumije Launches World's First Fine Jewelry Diamond Pickleball Bracelets

Lumije announces the launch of two exclusive new Pickleball Bracelets, offering a modern twist on the popular tennis bracelet. Elegantly merging the world of high-end jewelry with America's fastest-growing sport, these bracelets serve as a dazzling testament to modern luxury and are a first in the fine jewelry market. Pickleball enthusiasts can take advantage of a site-wide 20% off promotion through October 30 with code GEM20.
NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lumije, the luxury online jeweler supplied by Premier Gem, one of the world's most famous legacy diamond purveyors, today announced the launch of two exclusive new Pickleball Bracelets. Elegantly merging the world of high-end jewelry with the zest of America's fastest-growing sport, with over 36 million players in the US alone, these bracelets serve as a dazzling testament to modern luxury and are a first in the fine jewelry market.
"Our aim was to craft pieces that resonate the vivacity of pickleball with the timeless allure of the signature diamond tennis bracelet," said Lumije CEO Deborah Samuels. "Witnessing the meteoric rise of pickleball, it seems only fitting for Lumije to build on our own history as a source for luxury diamond tennis bracelets and create a fusion of sporty chic and classic elegance. This launch is our love letter to both worlds."
The introduction of the Pickleball Bracelet expands on the enduring popularity of the Tennis Bracelet, a must-have luxury accessory since the 1980s. Lumije's, fresh twist on the classic offers two distinct styles and price points, each with their seamless strings of ethically sourced diamonds matched with an exquisite dangling pickleball charm that is sure to turn heads on and off the court.
The 'Dink It' Diamond Pickleball Bracelet retails for just $1500 and serves up a glittering parade of diamonds ending with a cheeky pickleball charm wink. Whether it's courtside or at a cocktail party, this bracelet promises to be the conversation starter. It features 2.70 grams of 14K yellow gold, 11 diamonds totaling a minimum of 0.50 CTW in natural diamonds, F/G color, and VS clarity, with a 7.00" 14K gold setting.
The 'Down the Line' Diamond Pickleball Bracelet is a true luxury piece at the attractive $5,000 retail price. It is crafted from 14K yellow gold, boasting 21 bezel-set demi-pickleball baskets, ending with that signature pickleball charm. It features 12.85 grams of 14K yellow gold, at least 1.75 CTW in natural diamonds, F/G color, and VS clarity.
Through October 30, Lumije is running a site-wide promotion that allows customers to save 20% by using the code GEM20 at checkout. In addition to the Pickleball Bracelets, visitors to Lumije.com will find an extensive array of fine diamond jewelry pieces that make a statement, including the Lumije Italia and Hidden Treasures collections, exquisite diamond engagement rings, and, of course, the wildly popular signature diamond tennis and pickleball bracelets. Lumije also offers free one-on-one virtual concierge services and video consultations so customers trust they will always find the perfect piece that works with their budget. What's more, a percentage of every sale benefits BPeace, an international non-profit that provides pro-bono advice and support to small women-owned business entrepreneurs in crisis-affected communities around the world.
About Lumije
Lumije and its partners bring over 60 years of diamond and fine jewelry relationships, credibility, and expertise to the direct-to-consumer luxury space. It offers fashion-forward consumers the buying power to find exceptional pieces online without the luxury retail markup, with a focus on ethically sourced and sustainable diamonds. Lumije was co-founded by Deborah Samuels and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Media Contact
Deana Graffeo Weeks, Alchemy Media for Lumije, 1 6463897519, [email protected], www.lumije.com
SOURCE Lumije
Share this article