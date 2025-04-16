Pickleball Players and Fans Invited to Attend Third Annual Eiffel Tower Classic, Sponsored by Knott's Fine Foods, May 2-4

"We're excited to once again partner with the Paris Pickleball Club for a hometown event that's full of good food, great friends and friendly competition." Post this

Start times will be posted approximately one week before the tournament. All matches will follow a round-robin format across the park's 10 premier pickleball courts. Gold, silver and bronze medals will be awarded in each category. The participation fee is $55, and registration is open through April 23. Visit tinyurl.com/EiffelTowerClassic for more information or to register.

"The Paris Pickleball Club is thrilled to host our Third Annual Eiffel Tower Classic, with Knott's Fine Foods returning as our primary sponsor," said club spokesperson Marsha Banasiewicz. "We love welcoming players and their families to a beautiful park where they can play pickleball in the shadow of our very own Eiffel Tower."

The Paris Pickleball Club regularly supports local civic events and community service efforts. "It's our pleasure to give back a portion of each tournament's proceeds to the city," Banasiewicz added. "In the past, those funds have helped improve lighting and install a sun cover for a part of the walkway."

Throughout the weekend, competitors and fans can enjoy plenty of free snacks and samples of Knott's Foods famous Pimento Cheeses, fresh Chicken Salad and—of course—tangy Fried Pickle Dip.

"We're excited to once again partner with the Paris Pickleball Club for a hometown event that's full of good food, great friends and friendly competition," Chloe Knott, sales and marketing lead for Knott's Foods, said. "Please come out and see us, May 2-4!"

For more information about Knott's Foods and their range of products, visit knottsfoods.com or connect with them on social media at facebook.com/knottsfoods and instagram.com/knottsfoods. For inquiries, contact [email protected] or call 731-642-1961.

Media Contact

Dawn Bramblett, Knott's Fine Foods, 731-608-7650, [email protected], knottsfoods.com

SOURCE Knott's Fine Foods