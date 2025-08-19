Picklebalm™ Enters National Retail with exciting CVS Launch

"CVS continues to be a leader in bringing innovative products to consumers with unique store formats that are a perfect fit for the Picklebalm™ brand introduction." Post this

"We are thrilled to partner with CVS in launching Picklebalm™" says Matt Caddell, Director of Sales, Drug Channel at Compass Health Brands. "CVS continues to be a leader in bringing innovative products to consumers with unique store formats that are a perfect fit for the Picklebalm brand introduction."

Unlike traditional pain relief products, Picklebalm™ was developed specifically for pickleball's unique strain patterns. The proprietary C.A.L.M. formula combines Cucumber Seed Extract, Arnica, Lidocaine (4%), and Menthol for fast-acting, targeted relief. The distinctive blue and green packaging and refreshing green tea and sage scent appeal to players who want their pain relief to reflect their active lifestyle.

The CVS rollout includes Picklebalm™'s complete product line:

Pain Relief Balm Stick (1 oz) - Hands-free, mess-free application

Pain Relief Roll-On (3.3 oz) - Convenient roller applicator

Pain Relief Cream (4 oz) - Massage-in formula for intensive relief

All formulations are fast-absorbing, non-greasy, and sweat-proof without affecting grip or performance.

The partnership comes as pickleball participation has increased 222.5% over three years, now boasting more than 48 million players nationwide. This growth creates unprecedented demand for specialized recovery products.

"This retail partnership validates the massive, underserved market of active adults who need better solutions," says Tony West, SVP of Retail at Compass Health Brands. "CVS's commitment to innovation made them the perfect partner for this launch."

The CVS launch follows successful rollouts on picklebalm.com and Amazon.com. Compass Health Brands plans additional retail partnerships throughout 2025 to make Picklebalm™ available wherever pickleball player's shop.

Picklebalm™ is now available at select CVS stores nationwide, CVS.com, picklebalm.com, and Amazon.com. Find participating CVS locations at cvs.com/store-locator.

About Picklebalm™

Picklebalm™ is not just a pain reliever but a play extender. Created by Recovery Experts for Pickleball Players, its specialized formula helps players extend their time on the court. Play More. Hurt Less. Do What You Love Longer.

About Compass Health Brands

As Recovery Experts focused on active lifestyles, Compass Health Brands creates innovative solutions that help people maintain peak performance and enjoy their favorite activities longer.

For high-resolution images, product samples, or interview opportunities, contact Allison LaGuardia at [email protected]

Media Contact

Allison LaGuardia, Compass Health Brands, 1 2033688566, [email protected] , https://picklebalm.com

SOURCE Compass Health Brands