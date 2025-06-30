Picklebalm™ Expands Availability with Amazon Launch, Making Specialized Pain Relief More Accessible to America's 48 Million Pickleball Players

"This is just the beginning," West notes. "We're building something special for the pickleball community – not just a product, but a brand that truly understands what it means to be passionate about this sport." Post this

Since launching on picklebalm.com on June 10, the product has garnered significant attention from the pickleball community, with early adopters praising both its effectiveness and its departure from traditional medicinal aesthetics. The distinctive blue and green packaging and refreshing green tea and sage scent have resonated with players who want a pain relief solution that fits their active lifestyle rather than feeling like a medical necessity.

Amazon's vast reach will enable Picklebalm™ to connect with pickleball enthusiasts nationwide, particularly as the sport continues its explosive growth trajectory. Recent data shows pickleball participation has increased 222.5% over the past three years, with players ranging from competitive athletes to recreational enthusiasts seeking ways to extend their playing time.

"Amazon represents the perfect platform for Picklebalm™ because it mirrors how our target audience shops – they want convenience, they research thoroughly, and they value authentic reviews," West explains. "Our Amazon presence allows us to meet players where they already shop for their pickleball gear."

The Amazon launch features Picklebalm™'s complete product line:

Pain Relief Balm Stick (1 oz) - $15.99 : Hands-free, mess-free application

: Hands-free, mess-free application Pain Relief Roll-On (3.3 oz) - $14.99 : Quick application between games

: Quick application between games Pain Relief Cream (4 oz) - $14.99 : Massage-in formula for deeper relief

All formats feature the proprietary C.A.L.M. formula combining Cucumber Seed Extract, Arnica, Lidocaine (4%), and Menthol – specifically selected to address the unique strain patterns common in pickleball play. The fast-absorbing, non-greasy, and sweat-proof formulations ensure players can apply the product before, during, or after play without affecting their grip or performance.

Looking ahead, Picklebalm™ will launch in select CVS locations nationwide in July, with additional retail partnerships planned throughout 2025. The company is also preparing to debut as an exclusive sponsor of the PPA and they will travel the country throughout 2025 and 2026, where players can experience the product firsthand.

"This is just the beginning," West notes. "We're building something special for the pickleball community – not just a product, but a brand that truly understands what it means to be passionate about this sport."

Picklebalm™ is available now on Amazon.com and picklebalm.com, with Prime shipping available for Amazon customers.

About Picklebalm™

Picklebalm™ is not just a pain reliever but a play extender. Its specialized formula was born from the courts, created by Recovery Experts for Pickleball Players who refused to let discomfort determine their playing time. More than a topical analgesic, Picklebalm™ is a partner in prolonging the activities that bring meaning to life. With Picklebalm™, players aren't just treating pain—they're extending joy. Play More. Hurt Less. Do What You Love Longer.

About Compass Health Brands

As Recovery Experts focused on active lifestyles, Compass Health Brands creates innovative solutions that help people maintain peak performance and enjoy their favorite activities longer. The company combines cutting-edge formulations with deep understanding of movement science to develop targeted products for today's most popular sports and activities—including Picklebalm™, their latest innovation designed specifically for America's fastest-growing sport.

For high-resolution images, product samples, or interview opportunities, contact Allison LaGuardia at [email protected]

Media Contact

Allison LaGuardia, Compass Health Brands, 1 2033688566, [email protected]

SOURCE Compass Health Brands