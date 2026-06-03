Picklebalm™ Expands National Retail Presence with Walgreens Launch

Walgreens has long been a destination for health-conscious consumers who take an active approach to feeling their best, and Picklebalm is a perfect fit for that customer," says Matt Caddell, Director of Sales, Drug Channel at Drive Medical. Post this

Unlike traditional pain relief products, Picklebalm™ was developed specifically for pickleball's unique strain patterns. The proprietary C.A.L.M. formula combines Cucumber Seed Extract, Arnica, Lidocaine (4%), and Menthol for fast-acting, targeted relief. The distinctive blue and green packaging and refreshing green tea and sage scent appeal to players who want their pain relief to reflect their active lifestyle. The Walgreens rollout includes the following products:

Pain Relief Roll-On (3.3 oz) — Convenient roller applicator

Pain Relief Spray (4 oz) — Perfect for quick application

All formulations are fast-absorbing, non-greasy, and sweat-proof without affecting grip or performance.

The partnership comes as pickleball participation has increased 222.5% over three years, now boasting more than 24 million players nationwide. This growth creates unprecedented demand for specialized recovery products tailored to the sport's unique physical demands. "Picklebalm was built for the most dedicated players in the fastest-growing sport in America, and Walgreens gives us the reach to serve that community at scale," says Tony West, SVP of Retail at Drive Medical. "This partnership is a testament to both the strength of the brand and the enormous demand for products from consumers of all playing levels who love the sport of pickleball."

The Walgreens launch builds on Picklebalm™'s successful retail rollout at CVS, HEB, Kinney, Giant, Harris Teeter and continued momentum at picklebalm.com and Amazon.com. Drive Medical plans additional retail partnerships throughout 2026 to make Picklebalm™ available wherever pickleball players shop. Picklebalm™ is now available at Walgreens stores nationwide and Walgreens.com.

About Picklebalm™

Picklebalm™ is not just a pain reliever but a play extender. Created by Recovery Experts for Pickleball Players, its specialized formula helps players extend their time on the court. Play More. Hurt Less. Do What You Love Longer.

About Drive Medical

Drive Medical is a global manufacturer and distributor of medical products and home healthcare equipment. Through its portfolio of consumer wellness and recovery brands, Drive Medical develops innovative solutions that help people maintain peak performance and enjoy their favorite activities longer.

For high-resolution images, product samples, or interview opportunities, contact Allison LaGuardia at [email protected].

Media Contact

Allison LaGuardia, Drive Medical, 1 2033688566, [email protected], www.picklebalm.com

SOURCE Drive Medical