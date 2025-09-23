Picklebalm™ Launches Muscle Recovery Foam for Post-Game Recovery

Advanced Formula Features Magnesium Sulphate, Arnica, and Cucumber Seed Extract
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Compass Health Brands today announced the launch of Picklebalm™ Muscle Recovery Foam, expanding its specialized pain relief line for the pickleball community. This post-game recovery solution addresses the unique needs of America's fastest-growing sport, which boasts over 48.3 million players nationwide.
The new Muscle Recovery Foam combines magnesium sulphate for muscle relaxation, arnica for anti-inflammatory benefits, and cucumber seed extract for cooling relief. The lightweight foam features a fresh green tea and sage scent, departing from typical medicinal odors associated with topical analgesics.
"Our customers have been asking for a post-game recovery solution that matches our sport-specific focus," said Tony West, SVP of Sales at Compass Health Brands. "The Muscle Recovery Foam fills that crucial recovery window that determines whether you're ready for tomorrow's match or sidelined by yesterday's game."
Addressing Player Frequency Demands
The launch responds to market data showing 78% of serious pickleball players are on the court at least four times per week. Unlike traditional pain relievers focused on immediate symptoms, the Muscle Recovery Foam is specifically formulated for post-exercise muscle recovery and preparation for continued play.
"This isn't just another pain relief product – it's a recovery tool that helps passionate players maintain their playing frequency without compromising their body's ability to keep up with their enthusiasm" West added.
About Picklebalm™
Picklebalm™ is the official topical pain relief product of the PPA Tour and the first topical analgesic line developed specifically for pickleball players. As an exclusive partner of The Kitchen, the world's largest and most engaged pickleball community with over 1.6 million enthusiasts, Picklebalm™ is deeply embedded in the sport's ecosystem. The brand actively participates in the US Senior Pickleball Association, National Pickleball League, and The Pickleball Clinic, while supporting various community events and amateur leagues nationwide.
About Compass Health Brands
Compass Health Brands develops innovative health and wellness products focused on performance and user experience for active communities. Based in Middleburg Heights, Ohio, the company serves diverse markets through targeted product development.
Availability
Picklebalm™ Muscle Recovery Foam is available now at Picklebalm.com , Amazon.com, and CVS stores nationwide.
