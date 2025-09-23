Picklebalm™ Launches Muscle Recovery Foam for Post-Game Recovery

"This isn't just another pain relief product – it's a recovery tool that helps passionate players maintain their playing frequency without compromising their body's ability to keep up with their enthusiasm" Post this

"Our customers have been asking for a post-game recovery solution that matches our sport-specific focus," said Tony West, SVP of Sales at Compass Health Brands. "The Muscle Recovery Foam fills that crucial recovery window that determines whether you're ready for tomorrow's match or sidelined by yesterday's game."

Addressing Player Frequency Demands

The launch responds to market data showing 78% of serious pickleball players are on the court at least four times per week. Unlike traditional pain relievers focused on immediate symptoms, the Muscle Recovery Foam is specifically formulated for post-exercise muscle recovery and preparation for continued play.

"This isn't just another pain relief product – it's a recovery tool that helps passionate players maintain their playing frequency without compromising their body's ability to keep up with their enthusiasm" West added.

About Picklebalm™

Picklebalm™ is the official topical pain relief product of the PPA Tour and the first topical analgesic line developed specifically for pickleball players. As an exclusive partner of The Kitchen, the world's largest and most engaged pickleball community with over 1.6 million enthusiasts, Picklebalm™ is deeply embedded in the sport's ecosystem. The brand actively participates in the US Senior Pickleball Association, National Pickleball League, and The Pickleball Clinic, while supporting various community events and amateur leagues nationwide.

About Compass Health Brands

Compass Health Brands develops innovative health and wellness products focused on performance and user experience for active communities. Based in Middleburg Heights, Ohio, the company serves diverse markets through targeted product development.

Availability

Picklebalm™ Muscle Recovery Foam is available now at Picklebalm.com , Amazon.com, and CVS stores nationwide.

Media Contact

Allison LaGuardia, Compass Health Brands, 1 2033688566, [email protected], www.picklebalm.com

SOURCE Compass Health Brands