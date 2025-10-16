Picklebalm™ Partners with #1 Men's Singles Pro Pickleball Player Hunter Johnson as Brand Ambassador

"I'm excited to partner with Picklebalm™ because recovery is such a critical part of performing at the highest level," said Hunter Johnson. Post this

"Hunter Johnson embodies everything Picklebalm™ stands for – elite performance, dedication to the sport, and a commitment to recovery that keeps players in the game," said Tony West, SVP of Retail at Picklebalm™. "As we expand into retail partners nationwide, having the #1 player authentically using and endorsing our product is a game-changer. This partnership is central to our broader marketing initiative to reach pickleball players at every level and establish Picklebalm™ as the go-to recovery solution for the sport."

"I'm excited to partner with Picklebalm™ because recovery is such a critical part of performing at the highest level," said Hunter Johnson. "The grind of the PPA Tour is intense and having a product I trust to help me recover between matches and tournaments makes all the difference. I'm looking forward to working with Picklebalm™ and connecting with the pickleball community in new ways."

The partnership was facilitated by GSE Worldwide, Johnson's representation agency. "Hunter is the perfect ambassador for Picklebalm™ – authentic, elite, and truly dedicated to the sport and its community," said Ellie Watkins, Agent, GSE Worldwide. "This partnership brings together the top player in the game with a brand that genuinely understands what pickleball players need. We're thrilled to see this collaboration unfold."

The Hunter Johnson partnership is part of Picklebalm™'s comprehensive marketing push to solidify its position as the leading topical pain relief and recovery brand in pickleball's rapidly growing market.

About Picklebalm™

Picklebalm™ is a topical analgesic specifically formulated for pickleball players, providing targeted relief and supporting faster recovery. Created by Compass Health Brands Corp. and headquartered in Middleburg Heights, OH, Picklebalm™ understands the unique demands of pickleball and delivers solutions that keep players in the game. For more information, visit www.picklebalm.com. Picklebalm™ is sold at www.Pickebalm.com, Amazon, CVS, HEB and Harris Teeter with additional retail partners scheduled to roll out in 2026.

About Hunter Johnson

Hunter Johnson is the #1 ranked men's singles professional pickleball player on the PPA Tour. Known for his competitive excellence and engaging personality, Johnson has become one of pickleball's most recognizable athletes. He is represented by GSE Worldwide.

Media Contact

Allison LaGuardia, Compass Health Brands, 1 2033688566, [email protected], www.picklebalm.com

SOURCE Picklebalm™