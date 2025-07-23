Picklebalm™ Partners with Professional Pickleball Association as Official Topical Pain Reliever

"The PPA Tour welcomes thousands of pickleball athletes - both professionals and amateurs - to each of our tour stops throughout the year, and the partnership with Picklebalm will ensure each of them has the opportunity to feel their best on the court," Post this

"We understand the passion pickleball players have for the sport—it's fun, social, competitive, and a fantastic workout," says Tony West, Senior Vice President, Retail at Compass Health Brands. "However, we also recognize the toll it can take on the body. That's why we developed Picklebalm™, to soothe your pain and keep you playing. This partnership with the PPA allows us to reach players exactly where they are—at the tournaments, on the courts, and in the community."

Unlike traditional pain relief products that take a one-size-fits-all approach, Picklebalm™ was developed specifically for the unique strain patterns and recovery needs of pickleball players. The proprietary C.A.L.M. formula combines Cucumber Seed Extract, Arnica, Lidocaine (4%), and Menthol to deliver fast-acting, targeted relief that allows players to extend their time on the court without compromising grip security or performance.

The PPA Tour welcomes thousands of pickleball athletes - both professionals and amateurs - to each of our tour stops throughout the year, and the partnership with Picklebalm will ensure each of them has the opportunity to feel their best on the court," said George Killebrew, Chief Revenue Officer for the PPA Tour. "Athlete wellness is a top priority for the PPA Tour, and Picklebalm is a fantastic product that meets the unique needs of pickleball players of all skill levels."

The partnership launches during the 2025 tournament season, with Picklebalm™'s first major activation planned for Las Vegas (August 25-31) at The Las Vegas Convention Center. The campaign will focus on the "Play More. Hurt Less." messaging that emphasizes the product's role in extending play time and enhancing the overall pickleball experience across all skill levels.

Picklebalm™ stands out visually and sensory-wise from traditional topical analgesics. Its distinctive blue and green packaging evokes the modern pickleball lifestyle rather than a medical product, while the refreshing green tea and sage scent profile eliminates the medicinal odor that has long plagued the category. Players can confidently apply Picklebalm™ without concern about lingering medicinal smells affecting their social experience on and off the court.

"Picklebalm™ is not just another pain relief product; it's a game-changer for anyone who loves pickleball," West continues. "We're excited to help players maximize their enjoyment of the game, no matter their age or skill level. This partnership validates what we've known from day one—there's a massive community of players who need better solutions."

The PPA Tour partnership represents a significant milestone in Picklebalm™'s mission to become the go-to recovery solution for the pickleball community. The brand's comprehensive approach targets competitive players (ages 25-35), active recreational players (ages 35-54), and mature players (55+), ensuring broad reach across the sport's diverse demographic segments.

The PPA Tour partnership comes at a pivotal moment for pickleball, which has experienced explosive growth with participation increasing 311% over the past three years (source: SFIA). The sport now boasts more than 19.8 million players nationwide, spanning all age groups and skill levels, creating unprecedented demand for specialized recovery products that understand the sport's unique physical demands.

Picklebalm™ is available in three application formats to suit player preferences: Pain Relief Balm Stick for hands-free, mess-free application; Pain Relief Roll-On for quick application between games; and Pain Relief Cream for deeper, massage-in relief. All formulations feature fast-absorbing, non-greasy, and sweat-proof properties designed specifically for active use.

The product is currently available at picklebalm.com, Amazon.com, and select CVS stores nationwide next month, with additional retail partnerships planned throughout 2025.

About Picklebalm™

Picklebalm™ is not just a pain reliever but a play extender. Its specialized formula was born from the courts, created by Recovery Experts for Pickleball Players who refused to let discomfort determine their playing time. More than a topical analgesic, Picklebalm™ is a partner in prolonging the activities that bring meaning to life. With Picklebalm™, players aren't just treating pain—they're extending joy. Play More. Hurt Less. Do What You Love Longer.

About Carvana PPA Tour:

Founded in 2019, the Carvana PPA Tour is where pickleball's top athletes go head-to-head to determine the best male and female players in the world. The Carvana PPA Tour organizes and conducts tournaments at world-class facilities across the country, establishes player rankings, and showcases the world's best pickleball week in and week out. Inviting amateur players to also compete and "play where the pros play," the Carvana PPA Tour offers divisions for every age group and skill level. Characterized by a uniquely festive and fun atmosphere, Carvana PPA Tour events deliver unparalleled experiences for fans on-site, including pro player meet-and-greets, clinics, food, beverages, live entertainment, giveaways, games, shopping, and VIP upgrades. For more information, go to www.ppatour.com, and follow us on social: Twitter/X, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn.

About Compass Health Brands

As Recovery Experts focused on active lifestyles, Compass Health Brands creates innovative solutions that help people maintain peak performance and enjoy their favorite activities longer. The company combines cutting-edge formulations with deep understanding of movement science to develop targeted products for today's most popular sports and activities—including Picklebalm™, their latest innovation designed specifically for America's fastest-growing sport.

For high-resolution images, product samples, or interview opportunities, contact Allison LaGuardia at [email protected]

Media Contact

Allison LaGuardia, Compass Health Brands, 1 2033688566, [email protected], www.picklebalm.com

SOURCE Compass Health Brands