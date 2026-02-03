Picklebalm Partners with World #2 Women's Singles Player Kate Fahey as Brand Ambassador

"Nothing else I've tried has come close. I only work with brands I genuinely believe in, and Picklebalm has become essential to my recovery routine. Having a product specifically designed for the unique movements and strains of pickleball makes a real difference in how I feel on and off the court." Post this

"Kate Fahey embodies everything Picklebalm stands for – elite performance, dedication to the sport, and a commitment to recovery that keeps players in the game," said Tony West, SVP of Retail at Picklebalm. "Adding a female athlete of Kate's caliber to our team is incredibly important to us. Having both Kate and Hunter, the #1 men's singles player, represent Picklebalm ensures we're speaking to and supporting all elite athletes who are serious about their game and their recovery."

Known for her explosive athleticism and high-IQ court strategy, Fahey brings impressive competitive credentials to the partnership. A former standout collegiate tennis player at the University of Michigan, she transitioned to professional pickleball with immediate impact, securing multiple wins over top-10 ranked players and consistently reaching the semifinal and final rounds of major PPA and APP Tour events throughout her breakout 2024 season.

The partnership came about organically when Fahey tried Picklebalm at a tournament and was immediately impressed by its effectiveness.

"I tried Picklebalm at a tournament and it really worked – and it smelled great, which matters when you're applying something multiple times a day," said Kate Fahey. "Nothing else I've tried has come close. I only work with brands I genuinely believe in, and Picklebalm has become essential to my recovery routine. The demands of competing at the highest level mean my body takes a beating week after week. Having a product specifically designed for the unique movements and strains of pickleball makes a real difference in how I feel on and off the court."

Fahey's rising star power extends beyond tournament performance. With over 13K Instagram followers, she recently appeared in a Joola commercial alongside tennis legends Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf. Her features on ESPN, Tennis Channel, and Amazon's Freevee, combined with partnerships with leading brands including Joola, Mizuno, and St. Louis Shock Pickleball, establish her as one of the sport's most marketable athletes with significant mainstream crossover appeal.

The Kate Fahey partnership is part of Picklebalm's comprehensive marketing strategy to solidify its position as the leading topical pain relief and recovery brand in pickleball's rapidly growing market.

About Picklebalm

Picklebalm is a topical analgesic specifically formulated for pickleball players, providing targeted relief and supporting faster recovery. Created by Compass Health Brands Corp. and headquartered in Middleburg Heights, OH, Picklebalm understands the unique demands of pickleball and delivers solutions that keep players in the game. For more information, visit www.picklebalm.com. Picklebalm is sold at www.Picklebalm.com, Amazon, CVS, HEB and Harris Teeter.

About Kate Fahey

Kate Fahey is the #2 ranked women's singles professional pickleball player on the PPA and APP Tours. A former University of Michigan tennis standout, Fahey is known for her exceptional court coverage, strategic point construction, and relentless competitive drive. She has quickly established herself as one of the sport's most promising rising stars with significant mainstream appeal.

Media Contact

Allison LaGuardia, Picklebalm, 1 2033688566, [email protected], www.picklebalm.com

