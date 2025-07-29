Picogrid Adds Echodyne to Its Partner Ecosystem

National Guard to include Legion and EchoGuard radar integration in Northern Strike 2025, following other deployments across multiple locations worldwide. Post this

"Our military and commercial customers use Legion with Echodyne radars in more and more contexts. Our delivered the integrated capability at global locations ranging from the Pacific to Europe," said Jake Jeffries, Partnership Lead at Picogrid.

Next, military partners will see EchoGuard operating within the Legion environment during Northern Strike 2025 at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center (NADWC), following other successful deployments at Scarlet Dragon, USSOCOM Technical Experiment, and permanent operating locations.

At Northern Strike, Legion will serve as the mission middleware—ingesting, processing, and distributing EchoGuard radar data in real time to any connected system, such as the Android Tactical Assault Kit. The integration supports live threat visualization, automated tasking, and multi-sensor fusion, providing military operators with a better view of the battlespace.

"Echodyne is always ready to support faster adoption of our high fidelity radar data into systems of systems," said Jeff Phillips, VP DOD & IC Solutions at Echodyne. "Legion is a secure, flexible, extensible architecture that gives the military customer more options for mission success."

Picogrid is a technology company that builds products to integrate mission-critical systems. Its hardware and software products connect sensors, unmanned platforms, and digital systems, enabling unified control and data flow in defense and industrial environments. Deployed globally and supported by leading Silicon Valley investors, Picogrid delivers infrastructure for mission execution across land, sea, air, and space. Learn more at picogrid.com.

Echodyne, the radar platform company, is a U.S. designer and manufacturer of advanced commercial radar systems for defense, government, and commercial market applications. The company combines patented metamaterials electronically scanned array (MESA®) architecture with powerful software and machine learning to deliver high fidelity situational awareness data pinpointing activity in air and surface domains with unrivalled speed, accuracy, and precision. Proven and trusted by militaries, agencies, and critical infrastructure across the globe, Echodyne's products set a new standard for radar excellence. Privately held, the company is headquartered in Kirkland, WA, USA and backed by Bill Gates, NEA, Madrona Venture Group, Baillie Gifford, Northrop Grumman, and Supernal, among others. See radar in action at Echodyne.com.

