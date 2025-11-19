Picogrid and Deepnight Bring AI-Enabled Digital Night Vision to Protect Critical Military Sites

Picogrid, a leading developer of integrated systems technology, today announced a new partnership with Deepnight, a company specializing in artificial intelligence (AI) video processing. The collaboration will integrate Deepnight's software-defined night vision into edge sensors used for base defense and leverage Picogrid's Legion software as the central data and control layer. The companies have already won a $1.7M Department of War (DoW) contract to prove the joint capability in critical infrastructure protection.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Picogrid, a leading developer of integrated systems technology, today announced a new partnership with Deepnight, a company specializing in artificial intelligence (AI) video processing. The collaboration will integrate Deepnight's software-defined night vision into edge sensors used for base defense and leverage Picogrid's Legion software as the central data and control layer.

Deepnight specializes in the application of AI to recover obscured data from cameras, effectively increasing the photosensitivity and night vision performance of a digital sensor by a factor of ten. Deepnight's Vision software runs at the edge, in real-time, on off-the-shelf processors to process images and full-motion video at high frame rates with minimal latency.

The companies have already won a $1.7M Department of War (DoW) contract to prove the joint capability in critical infrastructure protection. The combined technology will significantly improve threat detection with low-cost cameras in low-light conditions, giving military operators superior situational awareness across bases.

Deepnight is the latest addition to the Picogrid Partnership Ecosystem. This collective features various vendors whose capabilities are natively compatible with Legion, allowing military users to quickly integrate new, cutting-edge technology directly into operations and the C2 systems that underpin them. For participating companies, the ecosystem offers a rapid path to market and new deployment opportunities.

"Secure bases start with complete situational awareness, and night operations have always been a challenging and costly gap in force protection and counter-UAS," said Martin Slosarik, Co-Founder of Picogrid. "We already leverage Legion to support base defense at over a dozen military sites. This Deepnight partnership is a force multiplier—it allows us to layer digital night vision onto existing infrastructure."

"Deepnight is building the next generation of night vision," said Nate Gipson, Deepnight's Head of Business Development. "Collaborating within Picogrid's ecosystem demonstrates the versatility of our software and will rapidly bring our technology to a variety of new and exciting applications, starting with critical 24/7 infrastructure protection."

About Picogrid

Picogrid is a technology company that builds products to integrate mission-critical systems. Its hardware and software products connect sensors, unmanned platforms, and digital systems, enabling unified control and data flow in defense and industrial environments. Deployed globally and supported by leading Silicon Valley investors, Picogrid delivers infrastructure for mission execution across land, sea, air, and space. Learn more at picogrid.com.

About Deepnight

Deepnight, founded in January 2024, is a venture-backed startup based in San Francisco, CA. Deepnight specializes in digital night vision through the application of AI to recover obscured data, effectively increasing the photosensitivity and performance of a digital imager and increasing night vision performance by an order of magnitude. Visit deepnight.ai to learn more.

Media Contact

