Picogrid Collaborating with Northrop Grumman for Military Software Modernization

In today's contested airspace, threats are increasingly complex and diverse, including everything from low-cost unmanned aerial systems (UAS) to cruise missiles, loitering munitions and other high-speed, low-signature weapons. These threats demand a faster, more flexible response from operators and commanders alike. Yet despite significant advances in sensors and weapons, many defense systems still operate in isolation. Without the ability to share information across platforms, operators are left with fragmented data and slower response cycles.

Picogrid's Legion software solves this challenge by acting as a universal translator across sensors, effectors, and unmanned systems. It connects systems from different manufacturers and services, allowing them to exchange real-time information and operate as a cohesive unit. This integrated approach creates a shared operational picture and gives commanders more freedom to task the right sensor or weapon to the right threat—regardless of platform or vendor.

"Our mission at Picogrid is to build the integration layer that empowers our warfighters with the best technology, period," said Zane Mountcastle, CEO of Picogrid. "Collaborating with Northrop Grumman, a global leader in defense technology, to support the nation's air defense modernization, at a time when it has never been more urgent, is another step toward delivering on that mission. Legion will provide a secure, open-systems backbone, ensuring our military can adapt faster than our adversaries."

The integration of Legion is further strengthened by Picogrid's growing partner ecosystem. This network enables the rapid onboarding of new capabilities, from advanced AI and edge autonomy to novel sensing and targeting tools, keeping air defense programs aligned with the pace of technological change.

Picogrid is a technology company that builds products to integrate mission-critical systems. Its hardware and software products connect sensors, autonomous platforms, and command systems, enabling unified control and data flow across defense and industrial environments. Deployed globally and supported by leading Silicon Valley investors, Picogrid delivers infrastructure for mission execution across land, sea, air, and space. Learn more at picogrid.com.

