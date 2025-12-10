Picogrid Grows in Oklahoma with a Historic Corporate Research Partnership Bringing $500,000 to Cameron University

Picogrid, a leading developer of integrated systems technology and tenant at the Fires Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA) Innovation Park, today announced a $500,000 corporate partnership with Cameron University.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Picogrid, a leading developer of integrated systems technology and tenant at the Fires Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA) Innovation Park, today announced a $500,000 corporate partnership with Cameron University. This award marks the largest single commercial award to Cameron University in the university's history. The partnership focuses on developing military software infrastructure for a future in which thousands of autonomous systems will operate on the battlefield.

The research initiative will be primarily conducted at FISTA, where Picogrid maintains a facility. This proximity allows Cameron University students to move out of the classroom and into a live environment, working directly alongside professional engineers.

"This funding represents a pivotal moment for our partnership with Cameron University and another step in our engagement at FISTA," said Martin Slosarik, Co-Founder of Picogrid. "We are not just developing technology; we are building a workforce. By bringing students into our offices to work on real-world defense challenges, we are setting up the next generation of engineers to keep America competitive."

The partnership aligns with the university's mission to provide students with practical, career-shaping opportunities in high-demand fields.

"Securing the largest corporate research partnership in our university's history is a tremendous validation of our faculty's expertise and our students' potential," said Dr. Shane Hunt, President of Cameron University. "This collaboration with Picogrid goes beyond funding; it opens the doors of FISTA to our students, allowing them to work on the cutting edge of national defense technology right here in Lawton."

As the host for this collaboration, FISTA sees this as a proof-of-concept for its mission to unite private industry with local resources.

"This partnership epitomizes the vision behind FISTA," said Dr. Krista Ratliff, President and CEO of FISTA. "We strive to be the conduit that connects innovative defense startups with the deep talent pool of the Lawton-Fort Sill community. Seeing Picogrid and Cameron University come together to create history here is exactly the kind of economic and technological growth we aim to foster."

The research will focus on strategies for deploying and managing sensors and unmanned assets at scale—a critical capability for deterring potential conflicts with near-peer competitors. It builds upon an earlier collaboration with Cameron University.

Limited opportunities remain for eligible STEM and business students to participate in this research. Dr. Marge Kingsley, Vice President for Academic Affairs, is overseeing the applications and research program together with Picogrid.

About Picogrid

Picogrid is a technology company that builds products to integrate mission-critical systems. Its hardware and software products connect sensors, unmanned platforms, and digital systems, enabling unified control and data flow in defense and industrial environments. Deployed globally and supported by leading Silicon Valley investors, Picogrid delivers infrastructure for mission execution across land, sea, air, and space. Learn more at picogrid.com.

About Cameron University

Cameron University is a regional public university located in Lawton, Oklahoma, dedicated to providing a diverse and dynamic student body with access to top-quality education. Through its proximity to Fort Sill and the FISTA Innovation Park, Cameron University has become a key partner in regional economic and technological development.

About Fires Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA)

The Fires Innovation Science and Technology Accelerator (FISTA) is a pioneering innovation hub dedicated to the development and promotion of innovative technology solutions to support the modern warfighter. Through collaborative partnerships with industry leaders, researchers, and governmental agencies, FISTA focuses on fostering a culture of innovation, research, and collaboration. FISTA works to enable the creation of advanced technologies and strategies that save lives, protect our nation, and ensure a more sustainable future and economy for Lawton Fort Sill.

"The appearance of U.S. Department of War visual information does not imply or constitute DOW endorsement."

