Picogrid Opens a New Factory in El Segundo

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Picogrid announced today the opening of a new state-of-the-art facility in El Segundo, California. The new factory expands the company's existing hub for research and development and triples Picogrid's production capacity, offering over 25,000 square feet for prototyping, manufacturing, and testing.

In a move signaling its commitment to revitalizing American manufacturing, the ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for this afternoon in El Segundo. The event will be led by Picogrid's executive team, joined by the Mayor of El Segundo, Congressional Representatives, other distinguished guests, and more than 100 members of the El Segundo startup community.

Zane Mountcastle, CEO of Picogrid, highlighted the historical significance of the expansion, "El Segundo's reputation as a global center for aerospace and defense is not new. We walk in the footsteps of legends who developed El Segundo into an industrial powerhouse over 100 years ago—Jack Northrop, Howard Hughes, Donald Douglas—visionaries who pushed the boundaries of human flight, sent astronauts to the moon, and built the backbone of modern aviation and space technology."

He continued, "Today, El Segundo is home to a new generation of founders and teams building the systems that will continue to deliver security and abundance for the next 100 years."

"For nearly a century, El Segundo has been the cradle of aerospace innovation - it's where GPS was born, where SpaceX got its start, and where a new generation of pioneers like Picogrid are continuing our legacy. This expansion is not just about growing a business, it's about reaffirming America's commitment to technological leadership. We're proud to have Picogrid as a part of our story, we are proud of their success, and we are excited to see them build the future in El Segundo," said Chris Pimentel, Mayor of El Segundo.

The new facility will provide employment for over 100 team members when fully operational, yet it marks only the beginning of Picogrid's broader ambitions. To meet rising demand from both military and commercial sectors, Picogrid is already laying the groundwork for a high-rate manufacturing site in Oklahoma, scheduled to open in 2026.

Together, the El Segundo flagship and the forthcoming Oklahoma expansion position Picogrid at the forefront of a new era in American industrial capability, defined by the resurgence of domestic advanced manufacturing.

Picogrid is a defense technology company that develops products to integrate military systems. Its next-generation hardware and software solutions connect mission-critical technologies—including sensors, drones, and digital platforms—to enhance operational effectiveness. Backed by prominent Silicon Valley investors and deployed globally, Picogrid is dedicated to advancing integrated defense solutions across land, sea, air, and space. Learn more at picogrid.com.

