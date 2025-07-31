Picogrid Partners with Skydio for Critical Military Missions

Skydio is the newest member to join Picogrid's partner ecosystem, a fast-growing group of leading defense, aerospace, and dual-use companies committed to joint interoperability. Post this

The partnership combines Skydio's battle-tested, high-performance drones with Legion, Picogrid's open integration platform. Together, the companies are enabling government and commercial users to unlock new mission capabilities for emergency response, perimeter security, overhead surveillance, and coordinated multi-drone operations.

"There's tremendous demand for Skydio drones across critical missions that leverage our autonomous capabilities within broader systems," said John Sepeda, Product Integration Specialist at Skydio. "Skydio's modular, open platform and strategic partnerships such as this one with Picogrid enable users to seamlessly connect with other sensors and platforms, unlocking powerful new capabilities without custom integration work."

In recent exercises with the U.S. Army and U.S. Special Operations Command, the two companies showcased how Picogrid extends the operational value of Skydio platforms:

Integrated Missions: Picogrid's Legion software automatically dispatched Skydio UAS in response to threats detected by third-party sensors like radars and cameras.

Collaborative Autonomy: Skydio's X10Ds flew side by side with other unmanned vehicles, coordinated through Legion.

Remote Control: Operators managed drones and other systems from anywhere in the world using Picogrid's interface.

At Skydio's test facility in Half Moon Bay, CA, the teams jointly demonstrated control of a large drone fleet from a single interface—validating the scalability and flexibility of their integration. The companies will continue expanding system behaviors and fleet coordination during Northern Strike 2025 at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center, where Picogrid will also demonstrate joint operations with additional ecosystem partners.

"The Skydio team is deeply committed to interoperability, and it shows," said Martin Slosarik, Co-Founder of Picogrid. "It's exciting to see how connecting Skydio through Legion unlocks new mission capabilities—like dispatching drones based on real-time threat cues from other systems. We value partners like Skydio who bring world-class technology and a willingness to work together on meaningful challenges."

Picogrid's open ecosystem continues to grow, bringing together companies that build sensors, autonomous systems, and advanced software. The company is working hard to keep pace with demand for partner integrations. A limited number of Q3 onboarding slots remain—interested companies can apply here.

Media Contact

Nicole Brunet, Picogrid, 1 5107750195, [email protected], www.picogrid.com

SOURCE Picogrid