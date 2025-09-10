Picogrid Secures $3.2M Air Force Program for Unmanned Systems Integration

Picogrid, a leading developer of integrated systems technology, today announced a $3.2 million program with the Air Force. This initiative will provide the Air Force with technology to integrate autonomous systems into its missions.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. and LAWTON, Okla., Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Picogrid, a leading developer of integrated systems technology, today announced a $3.2 million program with the Air Force. This initiative will provide the Air Force with technology to integrate autonomous systems into its missions.

Recent conflicts, from Ukraine to the Middle East, underscore a new reality: modern militaries rely on a patchwork of sensors, drones, and robotics from various manufacturers. To maintain a competitive edge, forces must be able to rapidly connect and swap out these systems for operations.

Under this contract, the Air Force will employ Legion, Picogrid's integration platform, to unify data from these diverse systems. Legion will allow operators to connect new sensors, drones, and robotics to a unified, real-time view of the battlefield. The platform then feeds this information directly into tactical tools, higher-level command centers, and autonomous threat analytics.

"Traditionally, the military has relied on one-off solutions tailored by a single vendor, which is a good approach for individual missions but causes interoperability issues at scale," said Martin Slosarik, Co-Founder of Picogrid. "With Legion, we're building a unified data fabric that extends the capabilities of existing sensors, drones, robotics, and other systems used by the Air Force. Our approach fixes the interoperability challenge and ensures our warfighters will adapt new systems faster than adversaries."

The program also invests in improvements to Helios, Picogrid's deployable hardware, with upgrades that unlock mass production and strengthen onshore manufacturing capacity in the United States.

Limited opportunities remain for Air Force partners to deploy and test equipment under this program, with applications closing in December 2025.

