Picogrid's Legion Connects Tactical Edge to Palantir's Maven Smart System

Picogrid connects the tactical edge to Palantir's Maven Smart System during the Scarlet Dragon exercise.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Oct. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Picogrid, a leading developer of integrated systems technology, today announced the integration of its Legion software with Palantir's Maven Smart System (MSS), a $1.3B AI-driven battlefield operations platform used by the U.S. military. The connection created a live data path from the tactical edge to command centers, allowing MSS users to more easily integrate data from ground sensors, drones, and other field systems into battlefield planning and operations.

Modern military operations are defined by a torrent of data from a growing number of sources. The gap between fielded systems and centralized decision-making tools leads to data silos and disruptions in fast-moving operations. As the DoD transitions to an autonomous force, it's critical to ensure that military commanders can reliably interact with field-deployed systems.

By linking Legion with MSS, units can now more easily stream data from the field to decision-makers. This integration was proven in an operational context at the XVIII Airborne Corps' Scarlet Dragon, a recent military exercise at Fort Bragg. There, Picogrid and Palantir jointly demonstrated real-time data streaming from field-deployed sensors and drones into MSS.

"Our focus has always been on breaking down data silos to give our warfighters a decisive advantage," said Zane Mountcastle, CEO of Picogrid. "This integration with Maven is a step towards that goal. By connecting Legion's rich, real-time data streams directly into Maven's powerful analytics engine, we're giving commands the fastest, most complete picture of the battlefield. It's about empowering decision-makers with the best information at speed."

This collaboration marks the first step towards pairing the US military's most powerful AI platform with command and control at the tactical edge. Together, Palantir and Picogrid continue to work together to integrate data feeds from the latest sensors, drones, and other systems into MSS.

Picogrid is a technology company that builds products to integrate mission-critical systems. Its hardware and software products connect sensors, autonomous platforms, and command systems, enabling unified control and data flow across defense and industrial environments.

Palantir Technologies Inc. builds software that empowers organizations to effectively integrate their data, decisions, and operations. Its platforms are used by government agencies and commercial enterprises to make sense of complex data and accelerate decision-making in the world's most important institutions.

"The appearance of U.S. Department of Defense (DoW) visual information does not imply or constitute DoW endorsement."

