PicoNext Accelerates Digital Product Passport Creation with Industry-First Generative AI Assistant

Integrated with the DPP Planner, a one-stop tool in PicoNext to gather and organize DPP product data, the PicoNext AI Assistant allows organizations to ingest raw, unstructured product data in a variety of formats. Companies can then use the AI Assistant to automatically and quickly create summaries for sustainability attributes in a DPP template aligned with regulatory standards – including sections for materials origin, carbon footprint, environmental impact, recycling, and more.

Using the PicoNext AI Assistant, companies can avoid costly, custom integrations with enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems and other data silos by harnessing generative AI to analyze and summarize product data into Digital Product Passports.

Customer case study: Using PicoNext AI Assistant to accelerate DPP creation

Weartek, an Australian manufacturer of high-quality, performance apparel products for workers in mining, oil and gas, construction, government, and emergency services industries, used the PicoNext AI Assistant to accelerate its workflow to communicate important DPP product information to sustainability-minded customers. PicoNext AI Assistant helped Weartek streamline DPP publishing for its new line of personal protective equipment (PPE) designed to provide electrical workers with safe apparel, including with heavy-duty Arc Flash protection.

"Using the PicoNext AI Assistant, we quickly distilled complex, raw data for our Weartek 4836 line of performance workwear products into customer-facing Digital Product Passports," said Nick Pearce, Founder and Managing Director of Weartek, "With our AI-powered DPPs, we differentiated Weartek with potential customers using our sustainability data — at a fraction of the time and cost than it otherwise would have taken us to do so."

Preparing DPPs to comply with regulations

"Companies are preparing their Digital Product Passports not only to engage sustainability-focused customers, but to comply with regulations in the European Union and other locations," said Dave Dickson, Founder of PicoNext. "With the new PicoNext AI Assistant, brands can dramatically reduce the cost and time it takes to prepare Digital Product Passports through generative AI that automatically summarizes these key product data points into templates aligned with emerging regulatory standards."

PicoNext Generative AI features for Digital Product Passports

Key features for the PicoNext AI Assistant include:

Flexible Input Formats. Speed DPP creation by using Web URLs, Microsoft Word documents, Microsoft PowerPoint presentations, and other raw inputs as product data.

Generative Summary. Extract automatic summaries from product data into DPP sections like materials origin, carbon footprint, energy usage, recycling, and more.

Multiple Foundational Model Support. Select between multiple foundational large language models for text generation, including OpenAI GPT 4o, OpenAI GPT 3.5 Turbo, and Google Gemini Flash 1.5.

Prompt Refinement. Use custom, follow-on AI prompts to refine generated output, including focusing on specific product attributes.

AI Options. Fine-tune options used in generating AI content, including target word count, output variety, and content repetition.

Review and Edit. Manually review AI-generated content for accuracy, and edit information before publishing.

Data Privacy. Utilize the AI Assistant knowing that no customer content is used to train the underlying AI model.

Availability

The PicoNext AI Assistant is now available to organizations with a PicoNext Pro or Enterprise plan.

