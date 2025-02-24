Picture Book Combines Creativity, Fashion and a Magical Adventure to Help Educate Kids About Sustainability

"By understanding the journey of our clothing, we can upcycle, recycle, and rethink how we consume fashion in a way that's both fun and meaningful." Post this

Written and illustrated by Mical Rezoni, a fashion designer, embroidery artist (under the name Mical Aloni), and sustainability advocate, this book blends imagination, adventure, and an important environmental message. It encourages readers to think critically about the origins of their clothing and to make conscious choices as consumers. By emphasizing the value of handmade items and ethical production, she hopes to promote a sense of responsibility and empathy.

"I love fashion, but I also love our planet," said Rezoni. "The fashion industry is one of the world's biggest polluters, yet most of us don't stop to think about where our clothes come from. Through this magical adventure, I hope to spark curiosity and empower children to become thoughtful, creative consumers."

Currently pursuing her MFA in Fashion Design at the Academy of Art University, Rezoni conceived this book as part of her thesis. With the help of her husband, Assaf, she brought the story to life—combining her passions for fashion, storytelling, illustration, and environmental responsibility.

"We can still love fashion while honoring the planet," said Rezoni. "By understanding the journey of our clothing, we can upcycle, recycle, and rethink how we consume fashion in a way that's both fun and meaningful."

"Miri and Jade's New Clothes"

By Mical Rezoni With Assaf Rezoni

ISBN: 9781665764711 (softcover); 9798385029341 (hardcover); 9781665764698 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Mical Rezoni has woven a rich tapestry of successful creative careers in culinary arts, embroidery, real estate development, and fashion. Her embroideries have been featured in museums and magazines, and she co-designed award-winning construction projects with her husband Assaf. She currently lives in San Anselmo, Calif. with Assaf, twins Maya and Rumi, and the rabbit Dot. To learn more, please visit http://www.miriandjadesnewclothes.com.

Media Contact

Ziggy Goldfarb, Archway Publishing, 4803067065, [email protected]

SOURCE Archway Publishing