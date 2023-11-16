Picture Book Focuses on Author's Real-Life Story Advocating for Kindness and Addresses the Impact of Bullying

"I want my book to symbolize the steps towards a future where the actions of today's children are guided by love, empathy, and a deep-rooted understanding that treating others with kindness is of paramount importance," Ball said. Post this

"Nearly two-thirds of children and adolescents on the autism spectrum are victims of childhood bullying," Ball said. "Many children and their families are experiencing what I faced. However, I believe that inside every child who is a victim of a bully, there is a powerful and tenacious will to survive and overcome."

With color-filled illustrations and a story that may resonate with many readers, Ball aims to serve his experience as a discussion between parents, teachers, and children, hoping to advocate for a world where every child feels valued and supported.

"I want my book to symbolize the steps towards a future where the actions of today's children are guided by love, empathy, and a deep-rooted understanding that treating others with kindness is of paramount importance," Ball said.

"A Dream Come True: Based on a Real-Life Story"

By Alex Ball

ISBN: 9781665738453 (softcover); 9781665738477 (hardcover); 9781665738460 (electronic)

Available at Author Website, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Alex Ball currently attends the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City and has an interest in fashion journalism. As an individual on the autism spectrum, he experienced bullying as a child. He has written this book in support of those who may experience similar challenges. To learn more, please visit https://www.authoralexball.com/.

