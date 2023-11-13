Picture Book Shares Lullaby of Love Between a Mother and Her Child

Author hopes to explain the immense and profound love in a simple manner for children
ROSEVILLE, Calif., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Gabriele McCracken has written a children's book that attempts to break down the profound emotions of a mother's love in a way that children can comprehend. She's accomplished this by turning a lullaby into a simple story complete with colorful illustrations of animals and their babies.
In "I Love You, More," McCracken brings her sensitivity and emotional awareness to both a child's inquisitive nature and an ever-evolving parenting perspective. As a former pre-school educator, she understands the need to explain things to children in a way they can comprehend.
"I was struggling with postpartum depression," said McCracken, "and in the wee hours of the morning struggling to feed my daughter, my mind would get lost in the depths of profound and pure love for her. I wanted to capture what I felt to share with her one day."
As a new mother to a "rainbow baby" , McCracken spent many nights rocking her baby girl, feeling overwhelmed with feelings and emotions, while struggling with postpartum depression. During that time she composed a poem which ultimately became the story in "I Love You, More."
"A mothers love is something profound, special and strong," said McCracken. "Love is meant to be shared openly and purely."
About the author
Gabriele McCracken is a business owner and a former Montessori educator. She is also a wife and a mother to two little girls. She resides with her family in Roseville, CA.. To learn more, please visit http://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/831650-i-love-you-more
