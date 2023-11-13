Picture Book Shares Lullaby of Love Between a Mother and Her Child

In "I Love You, More," McCracken brings her sensitivity and emotional awareness to both a child's inquisitive nature and an ever-evolving parenting perspective. Post this

"I was struggling with postpartum depression," said McCracken, "and in the wee hours of the morning struggling to feed my daughter, my mind would get lost in the depths of profound and pure love for her. I wanted to capture what I felt to share with her one day."

As a new mother to a "rainbow baby" , McCracken spent many nights rocking her baby girl, feeling overwhelmed with feelings and emotions, while struggling with postpartum depression. During that time she composed a poem which ultimately became the story in "I Love You, More."

"A mothers love is something profound, special and strong," said McCracken. "Love is meant to be shared openly and purely."

"I Love You, More"

By Gabriele McCracken

ISBN: 9781665736510 (softcover); 9781665736503 (hardcover); 9781665736527 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Gabriele McCracken is a business owner and a former Montessori educator. She is also a wife and a mother to two little girls. She resides with her family in Roseville, CA.. To learn more, please visit http://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/831650-i-love-you-more

