Piedmont Special - Unveiling the Top 150 Wines Dominating U.S. Holidays Wine Lists

The list of the 150 most featured wines from Piedmont in American Restaurants this holiday season, as curated by Somm.ai., will be presented by Stevie Kim, founder of the Italian Wine Podcast, at the event "L'annata vitivinicola in Piemonte 2024" (The 2024 vintage in Piedmont) on 18 December 2024. The list is also available on the official website of the Italian Wine Podcast, https://www.italianwinepodcast.com/top-piedmont-wines-in-the-usa/

VERONA, Italy, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During the upcoming event "L'annata vitivinicola in Piemonte 2024" (The 2024 vintage in Piedmont) organized by Vignaioli Piemontesi (Piedmont winemakers), to be held on December 18th in Grinzane Cavour (CN) at Castello di Grinzane Cavour, Stevie Kim will unveil the list in full, with particular focus on the best sellers. The annual gathering is an important opportunity to evaluate the latest harvest and discuss current trends observed in the vineyard, cellar, and international markets. Stevie Kim will also present her new book, Social, PR e Media relations del vino (co-authored with Gino Colangelo).