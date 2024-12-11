Piedmont Special - Unveiling the Top 150 Wines Dominating U.S. Holidays Wine Lists

The list of the 150 most featured wines from Piedmont in American Restaurants this holiday season, as curated by Somm.ai., will be presented by Stevie Kim, founder of the Italian Wine Podcast, at the event "L'annata vitivinicola in Piemonte 2024" (The 2024 vintage in Piedmont) on 18 December 2024. The list is also available on the official website of the Italian Wine Podcast, https://www.italianwinepodcast.com/top-piedmont-wines-in-the-usa/
VERONA, Italy, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- During the upcoming event "L'annata vitivinicola in Piemonte 2024" (The 2024 vintage in Piedmont) organized by Vignaioli Piemontesi (Piedmont winemakers), to be held on December 18th in Grinzane Cavour (CN) at Castello di Grinzane Cavour, Stevie Kim will unveil the list in full, with particular focus on the best sellers. The annual gathering is an important opportunity to evaluate the latest harvest and discuss current trends observed in the vineyard, cellar, and international markets. Stevie Kim will also present her new book, Social, PR e Media relations del vino (co-authored with Gino Colangelo).
Highlights of the Top 150 Piedmont Wines list based on 50,000 American restaurants include:
- Most Expensive Wine: Barolo Docg Riserva Monfortino by Giacomo Conterno.
- Red Wines Dominate: with Barolo Docg leading the charge.
- Top 3 Appellations: leading the ranking is Barolo Docg (40,7%), followed by Barbaresco Docg (14,7%) and Moscato d'Asti Docg (12%).
- Wine Categories: Reds lead (78%), followed by whites (21%) and sparkling wines (1%)
The full list, now accessible at https://www.italianwinepodcast.com/top-piedmont-wines-in-the-usa/, was carefully curated by Jeremy Hart, Chief Strategy Officer and Co-Founder of Somm.ai. Jeremy is also a regular guest on the Italian Wine Podcast, providing regular updates and invaluable insights for producers to gain a deeper understanding of shifting tastes, preferences, and price points in the US market, with the ultimate goal of enhancing on-premise sales.
