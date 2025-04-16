Piedmont University Announces New On-the-Job Degree Programs to Help Solve Georgia's Teacher Shortage

"Our collaboration with BloomBoard will create a sustainable pipeline of qualified educators who are already invested in their local school communities," said Marshall M. Criser, III, president of Piedmont University. Post this

This new offering arrives as statewide teacher shortages remain an issue. Some Atlanta-area school districts, for example, are experiencing triple-digit shortages. While recent legislation increased teacher pay and the Georgia Department of Education has been working to improve its teacher pipeline through the Teach in the Peach recruitment campaign, other factors continue to contribute to teacher shortages, including decreased enrollment in traditional four-year degree programs.

"Piedmont University's new offering, in partnership with BloomBoard, provides Georgia's aspiring educators an affordable, efficient pathway to teacher certification while maintaining a high-quality university-delivered education," said Sanford Kenyon, CEO of BloomBoard. "It also supports districts' recruitment and retention efforts by providing advancement opportunities in exchange for a commitment by teacher candidates to stay in the district that sponsors them."

Piedmont University is among a growing number of higher education institutions partnering with BloomBoard to transform teacher preparation. Moving beyond traditional face-to-face, online, or hybrid instruction, they're bringing on-the-job degree programs directly into the schools where aspiring educators already work.

"This innovative new program alleviates the concerns of time and high cost that traditional degree programs present to working school staff," said Marshall M. Criser, III, president of Piedmont University. "Our collaboration with BloomBoard will create a sustainable pipeline of qualified educators who are already invested in their local school communities."

District leaders in Georgia have already seen the benefits of on-the-job degree programs powered by BloomBoard. As Dr. Devon Horton, Superintendent of DeKalb County Schools in Georgia, said, "By providing accessible professional growth opportunities for staff, you're not only elevating and advancing your existing educators, you're becoming an employer of choice to attract more high-quality, dedicated teachers."

School districts can learn more by visiting www.bloomboard.com.

About Piedmont University

Founded in 1897, Piedmont University is a private, comprehensive liberal arts institution offering a personalized higher education experience focused on student success, academic achievement, and professional development. Offering a variety of career-oriented majors in the arts and sciences, business, education, and nursing, Piedmont's supportive learning environment is defined by small class sizes, with a 12:1 ratio, that allow students to create meaningful relationships with their professors, classmates, and the campus community. Piedmont's idyllic, 390-acre residential campus is nestled in the foothills of the north Georgia mountains, with a satellite campus situated in the heart of downtown Athens. For more, please visit www.piedmont.edu, or follow us on Facebook and Twitter/X.

About BloomBoard

BloomBoard is a talent development provider that enables K–12 school districts to grow, advance, and retain educators by making professional education a benefit of employment. The company offers turnkey programs for school districts to move educators forward at all points of their professional journey. Their platform connects districts to higher education institutions that offer certification and degree programs using a unique, on-the-job instructional model. Visit www.bloomboard.com to learn more.

