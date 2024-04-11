Piere releases Android app to its rapidly expanding user base

We believe that powerful financial tools that enable better financial decisions should be accessible to everyone. Over the past few months, we have received exceptional feedback from users, praising Piere's capabilities in improving the visibility and management of their finances. Post this

"We are excited to enable both Android and iOS users to experience Piere, a leader in intelligent and intuitive financial management," shares Yuval Shmul Shuminer, CEO and founder of Piere. "Emerging technology presents incredible opportunities for empowering individuals through more personalized and efficient financial experiences. Piere is delivering a tailored, adaptable suite of financial tools that puts professional-level financial guidance and visibility in the hands of people everywhere."

Piere users benefit from the power of:

Automated two-tap budget creation: Piere stands out from traditional budgeting tools by helping users create unique spending and saving objectives, generated from insights Piere learns by analyzing the user's financial history and priorities, coupled with proven financial guidelines. Piere's approach is always dynamic, and its goal is to continuously guide spending to ensure it aligns with financial objectives.

Historical net worth: After connecting bank accounts to Piere, the app's adaptable intelligence displays a robust chart of financial growth over time, even from before the time the user joins Piere. Users can leverage Piere to display their net worth – as it was on a specific date last year, or as it was yesterday – providing insights into the dynamics of their financial position at specific moments in time.

Spending pattern analysis: How much did you really spend on morning lattes last month? How much has your secret Etsy addiction cost in the past six months? With just a click, users can obtain deeper insights into their spending for any specific category and dive even further by examining which individual transactions drove the trends. The app provides easy-to-understand data visualizations that are both intelligent and up to date.

AI-powered financial insights (coming soon!): Users wondering how their housing costs compare to others in the area, or if they're presently saving enough money to retire by age 55, will soon have their questions answered directly by Piere. Piere serves as a personalized financial concierge, with custom-built AI that learns and adapts to each user's unique finances.

Here's what people are saying about Piere:

"Other apps require you to budget in a way that feels super manual. Piere is incredible in that everything is just so automated and easy…. I can't believe I was budgeting so manually without this before." – App Store reviewer

"Piere is a lifesaver in the post-Mint era." – former Mint user

"At Piere we believe that powerful financial tools that enable better financial decisions should be accessible to everyone," said Shuminer. "Over the past few months, we have received exceptional feedback from users, praising Piere's capabilities in improving the visibility and management of their finances. This marks just the beginning of our journey to provide intelligent tools that boost financial well-being. Many users have transitioned both from Mint and also from various other financial apps to Piere when they discover just how vital the app is for the effective management of their personal resources."

Piere offers a free basic membership with access to foundational financial tools such as transactions, budget, and net worth management, and a limited-time 90-day free trial for users who join the Piere Plus subscription tier. After the trial period, users may decide to stay on the Piere Plus tier, affordably offered at less than $7 per month when purchased annually, or to migrate seamlessly to Piere's free tier.

About Piere

Piere is the intelligent personal finance and money management app that offers personalized and accurate financial insight at your fingertips. Bring all your banking, spending, and financial accounts into a single platform, and create a customized budget in just two taps using Piere's lightning-fast intelligence. Track your financial progress with a beautiful historical net worth visualization that follows the progression of your assets and liabilities through time. Add more value into your life with a personal financial concierge, an upcoming customized AI that learns from your individual finances and surfaces financial insights to take you closer to your goals. Unlock the full potential of your money with Piere, which is available for free download at the App Store and Google Play in the U.S. and Canada. For more information visit Piere.com.

Media Contacts

Kevin Martin [email protected]

[email protected]

Media Contact

Kevin, Piere, 1 708.250.4665, [email protected], https://www.piere.com/

SOURCE Piere