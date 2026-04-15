Piermont Bank Expands Fund Finance Capabilities to Support Emerging Fund Managers and Fast-Growing Businesses

What we're seeing, especially among emerging managers, is that their need goes beyond capital. They are looking for banking partners who can collaborate on strategy while also supporting the operational backbone of their platforms, said Wendy Cai-Lee, Founder and CEO, Piermont Bank Post this

Piermont's strategy builds on a longstanding focus: supporting emerging fund managers. In the last few years, Piermont Bank has successfully supported fund managers with capital call lines, NAV facilities, and management lines. The bank has deep expertise in working with first-time GPs and women-led funds. These managers are often at the forefront of innovation and local economic development yet frequently face gaps in access to tailored banking and related operational support.

"Fund finance is core to how capital moves through today's innovation economy," said Wendy Cai-Lee, Founder and CEO of Piermont Bank. "But what we're seeing, especially among emerging managers, is that the need goes beyond capital. They are looking for banking partners who can collaborate on strategy while also supporting the operational backbone of their platforms. That's where Piermont can add the additional support and value."

Built on a cloud-native infrastructure, Piermont has developed capabilities that extend beyond traditional lending, enabling integrated support across capital operations, liquidity management, and fund-level banking workflows. This approach allows the bank to partner more effectively with fund managers who require both financing solutions and modernized operational support to scale their platforms.

To support this next phase of growth, Piermont has appointed Barbara Fleming as Head of Fund Finance. Fleming brings extensive experience across venture capital and private equity banking, with a track record of building fund banking platforms, developing credit frameworks, and supporting investment firms and their portfolio companies with tailored financing solutions.

In her role, she will oversee Piermont's fund finance platform, deepen relationships across the investment ecosystem, and advance the bank's efforts to deliver integrated banking solutions for fund managers.

"I'm thrilled to join Piermont, a digital-first bank that has already laid the groundwork for stronger bank–fund collaboration," said Fleming. "Today, success in fund finance means co-creating strategies with managers while also delivering the operational capabilities that bring those strategies to life—something that's especially valuable for emerging managers navigating growth."

Fleming's appointment comes at a time when demand for more flexible, transparent, and technology-enabled financing solutions is accelerating. The global fund finance market is expected to grow to over USD 2.5 trillion by 2030, from USD 1.2 trillion in 2024. As fund managers seek more integrated banking partners and companies look for capital that moves at the pace of their operations, fund finance is playing a larger role in enabling efficient capital deployment.

By investing in this capability, Piermont Bank aims to further its mission of serving as a capital partner to fast-growing companies, supporting not just their banking needs but also how they scale the capital solutions and compete in an increasingly complex environment.

About Piermont Bank

Piermont Bank is a digital specialty commercial bank with a mission to serve fast-growing companies. As the first cloud native, purpose-built banking platform in the U.S., Piermont was built with modern technology infrastructure that allows greater flexibility, efficiency, and scalability. We combined commercial banking expertise with innovative technology to deliver fast decisions, practical solutions, and differentiated banking products for today's entrepreneurs and tomorrow's industry giants. To learn more about Piermont Bank, please visit www.piermontbank.com or email [email protected].

Media Contact

Bill McCue, Piermont Bank, 1 7182087391, [email protected], www.piermontbank.com

SOURCE Piermont Bank