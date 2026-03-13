Piermont Bank Expands Leadership Team to Accelerate Next Phase of Growth

The expansion of our leadership team reflects Piermont's continued growth and our commitment to innovation across embedded banking, payments infrastructure, and next-generation lending, said Wendy Cai-Lee, Founder/CEO of Piermont Bank. Post this

Together, these leaders will further advance Piermont's strategy of combining modern banking infrastructure with relationship-driven expertise to support businesses whose financial and operational needs are evolving alongside real-time payments, embedded finance, and AI-enabled commerce.

Wenni Wu Expands Role as Chief Growth Officer

Wenni Wu will expand her current role as Chief Growth Officer, now leading all deposit-related businesses at Piermont Bank, including embedded banking deposits, program management, and the bank's broader deposit strategy. Client care and market strategy will continue to report to Wu as the bank strengthens its ability to deliver seamless banking experiences for fintech partners and growth-stage businesses.

Wu has been instrumental in Piermont's growth since the bank's launch in 2019, playing a key role in building its fintech partnership ecosystem and expanding its embedded banking capabilities. Her leadership and industry influence were recently recognized when she was named #8 on American Banker's 2025 "Most Powerful Women in Banking: NEXT" list, highlighting her role in advancing innovative, technology-enabled banking solutions.

Dennis Day Joins as Chief Payments Officer

Piermont Bank also announced the appointment of Dennis Day as Chief Payments Officer, reflecting the bank's continued investment in next-generation payments infrastructure.

Day brings more than two decades of experience across the payment ecosystem, including leadership roles in card issuing, merchant acquiring, and faster payments. Most recently, he served as Executive Vice President and Head of Card Services at CFSB and previously held senior leadership positions at The Bancorp Bank and First Data.

At Piermont, Day will lead the continued development of the bank's payment capabilities, strengthening its payment rails, scaling fintech partnership programs, and expanding support for real-time and embedded payment experiences. His leadership will help position Piermont for the next phase of growth as digital financial services continue to evolve.

Derrick Cornelious Joins as Chief Credit Officer

Piermont Bank also welcomed Derrick Cornelious as Chief Credit Officer, where he oversees the bank's credit strategy and risk management framework while supporting the continued expansion of Piermont's commercial and embedded lending programs.

Cornelious brings decades of commercial banking and credit leadership experience, including senior roles at First Republic Bank and BNY Mellon. His expertise in disciplined credit management and scalable lending frameworks will help strengthen Piermont's ability to deliver innovative lending solutions to fintech platforms and modern SMB ecosystems.

"Modern businesses are growing faster and operating more digitally than ever before. They need a banking partner that can evolve alongside them," said Wendy Cai-Lee, Founder and CEO of Piermont Bank. "The expansion of our leadership team reflects Piermont's continued growth and our commitment to innovation across embedded banking, payments infrastructure, and next-generation lending. Together, this team positions Piermont to support the next wave of high-growth companies."

"At a time when technology is rapidly reshaping financial services, Piermont's approach is to combine cloud-native infrastructure, AI-driven insight, and thoughtful relationship banking," Cai-Lee added. "Our goal is to help modern businesses operate more efficiently, manage risk intelligently, and scale with confidence."

About Piermont Bank

Piermont Bank is a digital specialty commercial bank with a mission to serve fast growing companies. As the first cloud native, purpose built banking platform in the U.S., Piermont was built with modern technology infrastructure that allows greater flexibility, efficiency, and scalability. We combined commercial banking expertise with innovative technology to deliver fast decisions, practical solutions, and differentiated banking products for today's entrepreneurs and tomorrow's industry giants. To learn more about Piermont Bank, please visit www.piermontbank.com or email [email protected].

