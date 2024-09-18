Piermont Bank Proud to Partner with the NFL to Drive Economic Opportunities in Underserved Communities

Mission-aligned partnership aims to provide equal financing access for women and minority-owned businesses
NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Piermont Bank, a leading women-founded, technology-driven commercial bank, is proud to announce its participation in the National Football League's (NFL) latest financing initiative that secures nearly $100 million in loans from minority banks.
Doubling down from its effort from last year, the NFL worked with Bank of America to expand its partnership with minority banks. This landmark effort aims to strengthen the NFL's ongoing commitment to promoting diversity, equality, and inclusion by providing essential support to traditionally underserved businesses. Piermont Bank, one of the selected banking partners, is honored to collaborate with the NFL in expanding access to capital for businesses owned by women and minorities.
Wendy Cai-Lee, Founder and CEO of Piermont Bank, stated, "We are thrilled to partner with the NFL in this important initiative. At Piermont, we are committed to providing financial solutions that promote growth and opportunity for businesses that often face barriers to traditional capital. Our involvement in this program underscores our deep commitment in supporting diversity and inclusion in the business ecosystem."
The partnership with the NFL is one of the many important initiatives that Piermont Bank leads in fostering inclusive growth. It aligns with Piermont's focus on advancing innovation, supporting underrepresented entrepreneurs, and creating lasting impacts within its communities. Last month, Piermont Bank also announced its participation in the Advancing Communities Together (ACT) Deposit Program, which enables institutional depositors to access higher aggregate levels of FDIC insurance across participating minority banks while also making a difference for underserved communities.
With a strong commitment in serving as a trusted partner for entrepreneur-led businesses, Piermont Bank remains a leader in the "Impact Banking" movement. It continues to dedicate resources to empower underrepresented entrepreneurs by offering a full suite of banking products and services designed to meet the unique needs of its diverse clients.
To learn more about how Piermont Bank can help your business access financing to fund your goals, please email [email protected].
About Piermont Bank
Piermont Bank is a tech-forward commercial bank founded in 2019 with a mission of changing the face and pace of banking. Piermont is women-founded, entrepreneur-led, and innovation-focused. It provides an unprecedented experience that blends the best of banking and technology. At Piermont, we meet you where you are, reflect your business needs, and act with speed, we help finance the next generation of industry giants. For more information, visit www.piermontbank.com.
Media Contact
Bill McCue, Piermont Bank, 1 7182087391, [email protected], www.piermontbank.com
SOURCE Piermont Bank
Share this article