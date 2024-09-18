Piermont Bank Proud to Partner with the NFL to Drive Economic Opportunities in Underserved Communities

At Piermont, we are committed to providing financial solutions that promote growth and opportunity for businesses that often face barriers to traditional capital. Our involvement in this program underscores our deep commitment in supporting diversity and inclusion in the business ecosystem. Post this

Wendy Cai-Lee, Founder and CEO of Piermont Bank, stated, "We are thrilled to partner with the NFL in this important initiative. At Piermont, we are committed to providing financial solutions that promote growth and opportunity for businesses that often face barriers to traditional capital. Our involvement in this program underscores our deep commitment in supporting diversity and inclusion in the business ecosystem."

The partnership with the NFL is one of the many important initiatives that Piermont Bank leads in fostering inclusive growth. It aligns with Piermont's focus on advancing innovation, supporting underrepresented entrepreneurs, and creating lasting impacts within its communities. Last month, Piermont Bank also announced its participation in the Advancing Communities Together (ACT) Deposit Program, which enables institutional depositors to access higher aggregate levels of FDIC insurance across participating minority banks while also making a difference for underserved communities.

With a strong commitment in serving as a trusted partner for entrepreneur-led businesses, Piermont Bank remains a leader in the "Impact Banking" movement. It continues to dedicate resources to empower underrepresented entrepreneurs by offering a full suite of banking products and services designed to meet the unique needs of its diverse clients.

To learn more about how Piermont Bank can help your business access financing to fund your goals, please email [email protected].

About Piermont Bank

Piermont Bank is a tech-forward commercial bank founded in 2019 with a mission of changing the face and pace of banking. Piermont is women-founded, entrepreneur-led, and innovation-focused. It provides an unprecedented experience that blends the best of banking and technology. At Piermont, we meet you where you are, reflect your business needs, and act with speed, we help finance the next generation of industry giants. For more information, visit www.piermontbank.com.

Media Contact

Bill McCue, Piermont Bank, 1 7182087391, [email protected], www.piermontbank.com

SOURCE Piermont Bank