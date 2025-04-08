Piermont Bank Unveiled Revamped Website and Enhanced Digital Banking Platform Tailored to Fast Growing Companies

With our enhanced digital presence, we're making it even more convenient for our clients to maximize their savings, gain access to the working capital they need to grow their businesses, and enjoy a frictionless online banking experience with us, said Wendy Cai-Lee, CEO and Founder, Piermont Bank. Post this

"We are thrilled to unveil our new digital platform, which aligns with our mission to deliver smarter, more flexible banking solutions to entrepreneurs," said Wendy Cai-Lee, CEO and Founder, Piermont Bank. "With our enhanced digital presence, we're making it even more convenient for our clients to maximize their savings, gain access to the working capital they need to grow their businesses, and enjoy a frictionless online banking experience with us."

A More Powerful Digital Banking Experience

The enhanced platform offers a suite of upgraded features, including:

Simplified account opening – a seamless digital onboarding flow that allows businesses to open accounts in minutes.

Intuitive user interface – a clean and efficient interface that makes it easy to manage finances from anywhere.

High yield money market offering – a high-yield business money market account that offers competitive rates to help businesses put their cash to work.

Built-in tools for growth – access Piermont's suite of commercial lending and working capital solutions, which can be customized to fuel growth.

Tailored for Today's Entrepreneurs

Piermont's digital offering is built with input from the very businesses it serves – founders, operators, and finance teams seeking a frictionless way to bank while staying focused on growth. Unlike legacy institutions, Piermont combines tech-driven efficiency with client-centered support, offering personalized services backed by banking experts.

"Our clients told us what they needed – speed, simplicity, and transparency, and we listened," added Cai-Lee. "This is just the beginning of a broader vision to redefine what modern commercial banking looks like."

To explore the newly launched website and receive more information on Piermont Bank's products and services designed to help companies thrive, please visit www.piermontbank.com or email [email protected].

About Piermont Bank

Piermont Bank is a digital commercial bank with a mission to serve fast growing companies at the speed they need. Entrepreneur-led and tech-forward, we offer a fully digital experience coupled with meaningful banker relations. We believe in being a partner for enterprising companies, acting as a funding catalyst for mid-market innovation and growth. Piermont's financial solutions and expertise empower our business community to thrive. At Piermont, we are purpose-driven, responsive, and practical, delivering integrated and flexible solutions that create value for clients in today's fast-changing economy. For more information, visit www.piermontbank.com.

