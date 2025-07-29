Piezo Phase Shifter with Tip-Tilt Correction features Sub-Nanometer Resolution

Low profile and equipped with a large-aperture, ideal for optics and interferometry, new from PI

AUBURN, Mass., July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PI, a global leader in piezo nanopositioning and precision motion control equipment, announces the S-312 piezo phase shifter stage series with five aperture diameters ranging from Ø2" (53mm) to Ø12" (311mm). These U.S.-manufactured piezo stages can be mounted horizontally and vertically and are optimized for optical phase-shifting. Their high-stiffness mechanical design supports sub-nanometer steps with millisecond response times, enabling rapid and repeatable fringe shifting in demanding photonics setups.

Features and Benefits

Piezo Stage for Horizontally or Vertically Mounted Optics

5 Variants with Clear Apertures from 53mm (2") to 311mm (12")

Low Profile, from 28mm for Easy Integration

Tripod Piezo Design Provides Stiff Platform and Z and Z-Tip-Tilt Motion

Open-loop, Analog Voltage Driven for Economical Control

15µm max Displacement at 100V, ~1.5µm at 10V

Custom Versions Available, i.e. Closed-Loop and Different form Factors

Operation

The S-312 family of stages feature three long-life PICMA® piezo actuators, driven by an external analog amplifier in open-loop operation. The actuators can either be driven in parallel (piston motion) or individually for Z/Tip/Tilt operation with a 3-channel piezo amplifier. Displacement of each actuator is proportional to the analog drive voltage, allowing for straightforward integration and control. For example, a 10V input signal delivers roughly 10% of the stage's total displacement range at 100V.

Custom phase shifter configurations are available with closed-loop control using integrated position sensors, along with a variety of form factors to fit unique system requirements. A 0.5-meter cable is standard, offered with both connectorized and pigtail options to maximize configuration flexibility.

Controller

PI's compact E-836 piezo amplifier optimizes the S-312 stages performance as a cost-effective, low-noise module with a gain factor of 10 and an output voltage range from –30 V to +130 V. While delivering stability and responsiveness, this amplifier features short-circuit protection along with full overcurrent and overtemperature safeguards, ensuring reliable, long-term operation even under challenging conditions.

Industries Served

Optics, interferometry, Metrology, Microscopy, Imaging, Photonics, Astronomy

Specifications, Datasheets

