Piezoceramic Components for Ultrasound Transducer Applications

Composite and lead-free materials – new from PI.

AUBURN, Mass. , June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PI, a global leader in piezoelectric materials, piezo actuators and transducers, extends its selection of high quality piezoceramic elements. Available in various sizes and geometries, the new components are offered, especially designed for ultrasonic transducer applications. In addition to standard COTS parts, custom engineered components are offered for OEM customers.

Ultrasonic Transducer Applications

Ultrasound transducers are used in various applications, including medical technology -- sensing and treatment with high intensity ultrasound (HIFU), microscopy, and industrial sensing, as well as in power ultrasonic applications for example with Langevin Transducers.

Different Piezo Manufacturing Technologies

PI provides piezo solutions based on bulk technology, multilayer technology, as well as flexible composites that can be adapted to complex shapes.

Types of Piezo Components

Available shapes and functions include piezo disks, rods, cylinders, plates, rings, tubes spheres, bending elements, miniaturized components, and flexible composites.

Composite Materials: Various Arrangements, Electrodes, and Contacting

Composites can be manufactured in ceramic rows (2-2 arrangement) or individual pins (1-3 arrangement), PI Ceramic also has the capability to apply full-surface electrodes or insulated single electrodes using thin-film technology.

Latest Developments: Lead Free Piezoceramic Materials

PI Ceramic is also leading in the development of lead-free piezo materials, based on bismuth sodium titanate (BNT). These are especially suitable for ultrasonic transducers in the MHz range as well as for sonar and hydrophone applications.

Customer Focus - Customized Designs

The PI Ceramic engineering team holds extensive expertise in selecting materials, developing, and manufacturing components for ultrasonic transducers, always focusing on the customer's application. Continuous research and development of piezoceramic materials is providing optimized performance and leads to lead-free alternatives.

Customized Connectivity Solutions and Value-Added Assemblies

Additionally, PI provides customized advanced connectivity solutions, such as flexible printed circuit boards, various soldering options, bonding to substrates, and assembling ultrasonic transducers with acoustically matched coatings and housings.

Industries Served

Medical, Microscopy, Industrial Sensing, Power Ultrasound, Oil and Gas

PI Americas

