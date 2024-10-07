Pigtails & Crewcuts Celebrates Q3 Success with New Signings and Back-to-School Initiatives

The growing children's salon franchise marks a successful third quarter with new franchisees in key markets, impactful local back-to-school campaigns, and continued sales growth.

ATLANTA, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pigtails & Crewcuts, the 80-plus-unit kids salon franchise that offers quality haircuts for boys and girls aged zero to 12, is celebrating another successful quarter, marked by new franchise signings and impactful local back-to-school initiatives. During Q3, the franchise welcomed new franchisees who are opening locations in the Indianapolis area, and expanded in Davenport, Florida, with a second location for an existing owner.

"We're thrilled with the progress in Q3," said Hannah Swanson, Franchise Development Coordinator. "The new signings in Indianapolis and the expansion in Florida reflect the ongoing demand for high-quality children's salons in key markets. These openings are significant milestones for the brand."

Additionally, Pigtails & Crewcuts entered new markets with the opening of a salon in Asheville, North Carolina, further solidifying its presence in high-demand areas.

The back-to-school season was another key highlight for the brand in Q3. System-wide, sales were up 13% year-over-year during this busy time, showcasing the effectiveness of back-to-school promotions and local franchisee initiatives. Franchisees across the network took the opportunity to engage their local communities with creative campaigns.

Franchisees like Dalia Wolf, owner of Pigtails & Crewcuts in Cedar Park, Texas, saw great success during the back-to-school rush.

"This year, we created a giant back-to-school bus photo prop, and it was a huge hit with families. We ran giveaways tied to the photo campaign, including a basket with our best-selling products and services for kids and a special pampering basket for parents," Wolf said. "Back-to-school is always the busiest time of the year for us. For me, it's about the opportunity to really inundate ourselves in the community and get in front of people when we know everybody is looking for kids' haircuts."

In Houston, franchisee Reginald Hawkins, who owns the Cypress location, saw tremendous growth during his first back-to-school season.

"We were very excited about going back to school; this year is our first," Hawkins said. "That was our best month so far based on revenue. We boosted ads on social media, participated in school district events and ran a raffle that awarded a free 10-haircut package."

Pigtails & Crewcuts also strengthened its franchise support team during Q3 with the hiring of Joe Demkovich as a Franchise Support Specialist.

"Joe brings valuable franchise experience to our team, and his role will be crucial in helping franchisees succeed," said Michelle Holliman, Vice President of Franchise Development.

With a successful Q3 behind them, Pigtails & Crewcuts is committed to supporting its franchisees and continuing its strategic growth nationwide. Looking ahead to Q4, the brand is focused on opening new locations and expanding into key markets to drive further franchise growth.

About Pigtails & Crewcuts:

Pigtails & Crewcuts is a kid's hair salon franchise designed with family in mind. Franchising since 2005, it has become a premier destination for children's hairstyling and a stress-free experience for parents. Pigtails & Crewcuts provides a range of hair care services for boys and girls aged zero to 12, and offers a custom line of child-friendly hair products, hair accessories, toys, and gifts. Each salon is a fun, engaging space where children can feel comfortable and enjoy their haircuts, complete with activities, event areas and a family-friendly atmosphere. With over 80 locations across more than 20 states, Pigtails & Crewcuts is continuously expanding and establishing itself as a leading franchise in the growing niche market of children's hair care. To learn more about Pigtails & Crewcuts or to find a salon near you, please visit http://www.pigtailsandcrewcuts.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Pigtails & Crewcuts, please visit http://www.pigtailsandcrewcutsfranchise.com.

