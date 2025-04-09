Pigtails & Crewcuts Kicks Off 2025 With 3 New Openings, Milestone Celebrations and Continued Franchise Growth

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, the kid's hair salon franchise is experiencing significant growth, marked by new salon openings, franchise renewals, and plans for further expansion throughout 2025.

ATLANTA, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pigtails & Crewcuts, the rapidly growing children's hair salon franchise known for quality haircuts for kids aged zero to 12, is celebrating a successful first quarter of 2025 marked by new salon openings, exciting milestones and robust franchise growth.

The first quarter saw successful grand openings in Morrisville, North Carolina; Teaneck, New Jersey; and Barboursville, West Virginia. "The openings went fantastic and we are very pleased with the response," said Michelle Holliman, Vice President of Franchise Development. "They are exceeding our expectations — the communities in these local markets are very excited."

In addition to new openings, Pigtails & Crewcuts has maintained strong franchisee engagement, with nine franchisees renewing their agreements. "We are a very healthy franchise system, to the extent where franchisees actively want to continue and expand their partnerships," Holliman said.

Similarly, another highlight of Q1 includes Franchise Support Specialist Andrew Conner transitioning into franchise ownership, acquiring two existing salons in Georgia at the beginning of January.

"We are very excited for Andrew and humbled that he loved the brand so much that he chose to invest in ownership," said Holliman. "His journey from Franchise Support Specialist to multi-unit franchisee exemplifies the strong culture and growth opportunities within Pigtails & Crewcuts."

The franchise system also looks forward to its milestone 20th-anniversary celebration this year, set to culminate in October with a national franchise conference in Scottsdale, Arizona. With the engaging theme of "Back to the Future," the conference aims to reflect on the brand's legacy while looking ahead.

"It's going to be all about our purpose, our people and our future," said Holliman. "This whole year is about celebrating 20 incredible years and setting our vision for continued innovation and success."

Pigtails & Crewcuts remains dedicated to ongoing innovation, with several exciting initiatives underway, including new brand photography, videos and potential technology updates like a new app. "Our Advisory Board partnership is incredibly strong right now, and we are actively planning for the future to ensure we continue to lead our industry," Holliman said.

With numerous locations currently in build-out, the brand anticipates strong growth throughout the rest of 2025.

"We have significant momentum moving into Q2 and beyond," Holliman said. "Our goal is to award 15 new franchise units this year, targeting key markets such as Philadelphia, Baltimore, Omaha, Minneapolis, St. Louis and Kansas City. With abundant territories available nationwide, we're incredibly optimistic about the future."

But Pigtails & Crewcuts isn't looking to expand just for the sake of it — the brand remains focused on finding the right franchisee candidates to grow with. The brand appeals to parents who understand the needs of children and families, as well as those looking for a career change from corporate America to achieve better work-life balance and flexibility.

"We really focus on finding people who align with our core values," said Holliman. "We want to ensure it's the right match for them and for us. It's all about coming together, and we're excited about where we're headed."

About Pigtails & Crewcuts:

Pigtails & Crewcuts is a kid's hair salon franchise designed with family in mind. Franchising since 2005, it has become a premier destination for children's hairstyling and a stress-free experience for parents. Pigtails & Crewcuts provides a range of hair care services for boys and girls aged zero to 12, and offers a custom line of child-friendly hair products, hair accessories, toys, and gifts. Each salon is a fun, engaging space where children can feel comfortable and enjoy their haircuts, complete with activities, event areas and a family-friendly atmosphere. With over 80 locations across more than 20 states, Pigtails & Crewcuts is continuously expanding and establishing itself as a leading franchise in the growing niche market of children's hair care. To learn more about Pigtails & Crewcuts or to find a salon near you, please visit http://www.pigtailsandcrewcuts.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Pigtails & Crewcuts, please visit http://www.pigtailsandcrewcutsfranchise.com.

