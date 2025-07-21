Pigtails & Crewcuts Sees Positive Midyear Momentum, Builds Toward Strong Finish in 2025

The kids salon franchise is reporting double-digit sales growth and gearing up for more openings, market expansion, and a highly anticipated franchisee conference.

ATLANTA, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pigtails & Crewcuts, the kids' salon franchise with over 80 units, is halfway through 2025 with strong momentum and a clear focus on finishing the year on a high note. The brand has seen systemwide and same-store sales continue to climb, opened new locations, strengthened its franchise support and laid the foundation for significant growth in the back half of the year.

In the first six months of 2025, Pigtails & Crewcuts opened three new salons in Teaneck, New Jersey; Barboursville, West Virginia; and Morrisville, North Carolina. The next wave of store openings, scheduled for Anderson, South Carolina; Davenport, Florida; and Hudson Oaks, Texas; Greenwood, Indiana; and Northlake, Texas, is expected to enhance visibility and solidify the brand's presence in key markets.

"Whether it's systemwide sales or validation, our franchise owners' hard work is what drives our brand forward. It all goes hand in hand, and that's what makes franchising so exciting," said Michelle Holliman, Vice President of Franchise Development. "Our job is to support them, and when franchisees are happy, successful and seeing a return on their investment, they're eager to validate the opportunity for others. That partnership is everything. Working together is what builds a strong, healthy franchise system."

Holliman notes that sales are trending positively across the system, even during slower seasonal cycles. "We're not necessarily a seasonal business, but there are peaks and valleys," she said. "Despite the natural summer dip, we're still seeing increases in systemwide and same-store sales, and that tells us the economics of this model work. New owners are ramping up faster than ever, and customer demand remains high."

One of the most exciting consumer-facing initiatives this year has been the brand's literacy partnership. In anticipation of the back-to-school rush, Pigtails & Crewcuts launched collaborations with Yoto and Little Free Library, reinforcing its commitment to early childhood education and local community impact.

"Our franchisees have really embraced the literacy partnerships," Holliman said. "This goes hand in hand with our core values — giving back, supporting education and being an active part of the communities we serve."

On the franchise development side, Pigtails & Crewcuts continues to prioritize strong validation and access to capital. The brand's most recent franchisees are taking advantage of SBA lending, a sign of both affordability and lender confidence.

"We're proud to be on the SBA registry and to offer a franchise opportunity that fits within a very attainable investment range," Holliman said. "Lenders are willing to finance our brand because we're established, we have a great reputation and our owners are successful."

Franchisee support also remains a top priority. The brand welcomed Stacey Dietz as its newest Franchise Support Specialist earlier this year. Dietz has completed training and is now conducting site visits and Share Excellence quality assurance reviews.

"Our priority is franchise support for our franchise system," Holliman said. "Their success is our success, so we have to get behind them and set expectations, goals and objectives, as well as marketing plans and budgeting, to identify those key performance indicators."

Looking ahead, Pigtails & Crewcuts will focus on expanding in targeted growth markets such as Miami and Tampa, Florida; Baltimore, Maryland; Kansas City and St. Louis, Missouri; and Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. These areas are supported by strong validation from nearby franchisees — a key factor in the brand's development strategy.

The franchise already signed a two-store deal in July and has more in the pipeline. Between new openings and strong existing franchisee performance, Pigtails & Crewcuts is confident this momentum will continue through 2025.

"We're excited about what's next," Holliman said. "With our national franchise conference coming up in October, and a strong foundation in place, we're expecting a fantastic second half of the year."

About Pigtails & Crewcuts:

Pigtails & Crewcuts is a kids' hair salon franchise designed with family in mind. Franchising since 2005, it has become a premier destination for children's hairstyling and a stress-free experience for parents. Pigtails & Crewcuts provides a range of hair care services for boys and girls aged zero to 12, and offers a custom line of child-friendly hair products, hair accessories, toys, and gifts. Each salon is a fun, engaging space where children can feel comfortable and enjoy their haircuts, complete with activities, event areas and a family-friendly atmosphere. With over 80 locations across more than 20 states, Pigtails & Crewcuts is continuously expanding and establishing itself as a leading franchise in the growing niche market of children's hair care. To learn more about Pigtails & Crewcuts or find a salon near you, please visit http://www.pigtailsandcrewcuts.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities with Pigtails & Crewcuts, please visit http://www.pigtailsandcrewcutsfranchise.com.

Media Contact

Chad Cohen, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE Pigtails & Crewcuts