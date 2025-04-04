Pikd.io Launches for Creators: Secure Backup and Effortless Client Collaboration--Now Included in Vsble PRO & MAX Plans

Pikd.io debuts for creators, offering secure backups & seamless client collaboration—now part of Vsble PRO & MAX plans for effortless workflow management.

HAMBURG, Germany, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vsble, the portfolio website builder trusted by thousands of photographers and visual professionals worldwide, has officially launched Pikd.io—a powerful new platform for backing up, showcasing, and collaborating on visual work. Designed for creators who work with both photo and video, Pikd is now included in all Vsble PRO and Vsble MAX plans.

Created by renowned photographer and creative director Lado Alexi—whose client list includes Vogue, ELLE, Cartier, and L'Oréal—Pikd.io addresses a real need in the creative industry: fast, intuitive tools to manage image and video delivery, backup, and feedback in one place.

"We didn't want to create just another file-sharing tool," says Alexi. "Pikd gives creators a professional way to handle everything from archiving to client feedback—with a branded look, mobile compatibility, and security you can trust."

Built for Visual Creators

Whether you're sending a gallery of selects, archiving full projects, or collecting client feedback, Pikd.io is tailored for real creative workflows. Users can upload and stream high-resolution photos and videos, organize them into folders and subfolders, and share fully branded galleries with clients—no login required.

Key Features:

Massive Backup Capacity: Plans range from 10GB to 100TB, perfect for RAW photo archives and 4K video libraries.

video libraries. Photo + Video Support: Upload, store, and play back videos directly in the gallery—ideal for videographers and hybrid creators.

Branded Client Galleries: Custom layouts with your logo, colors, and domain.

Instant Client Access: Clients don't need an account to comment, rate, or approve files.

Watermark & Download Protection: Set download resolutions, apply watermarks, and retain full control over access.

Mobile-Ready: Interface, Galleries and links work beautifully on smartphones and tablets.

Integrated into Vsble: Pikd Basic is included with all Vsble PRO plans, Pikd PRO with Vsble MAX.

Enterprise-Grade Hosting

Pikd.io uses SOC 2 Type 2 compliant cloud infrastructure, with government-grade security (11 Nines reliability) to ensure your data is always safe and accessible with full GDPR compliance by default.

Included for Vsble Users

Pikd.io is now live and available automatically to all paid Vsble users:

Pikd Basic is included with Vsble PRO

Pikd PRO is bundled with Vsble MAX

Pikd.io can also be used as a standalone platform by creatives looking for a powerful backup and delivery tool outside of Vsble.

About Vsble

Vsble is a website platform designed for photographers, videographers, and creatives to build stunning, ready-to-use portfolio websites—without the hassle. Thousands of creators worldwide trust Vsble for its beautifully designed templates, GDPR compliance, and now, deep integration with Pikd.io.

Media Contact

James Ryan, Pikd, +49405379828 70, [email protected], https://www.pikd.io/

SOURCE Pikd