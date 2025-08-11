Pike Street Capital Announces Investment in Bennett West, LLC

Pike Street Capital, a growth-oriented industrial technology focused private equity firm based in Seattle, has announced an investment in Bennett, a family-led provider of water infrastructure, plant health services, and energy solutions based in Selma, California. Founded in 1929 and now led by fourth-generation CEO Tyler Bennett, the company is re-establishing itself as an independent business following a five-year partnership under the name GARBennett. Pike Street will support the company through both internal initiatives and a buy-and-build acquisition strategy, providing operational expertise and growth capital. Tyler Bennett will retain significant ownership and continue as CEO. The company will operate under the Bennett name going forward, with a focus on expanding geographically and delivering innovative, integrated solutions to help customers improve water efficiency, crop health, and sustainability outcomes.
SEATTLE, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pike Street Capital ("Pike Street"), a growth-oriented industrial technology focused private equity firm based in Seattle, has announced an investment in Bennett West, LLC ("Bennett"), a provider of water infrastructure, plant health services, and energy solutions for growers, municipalities, and other industries in the western US.
Founded in 1929 by Lon Bennett, Selma, CA-based Bennett has been a trusted partner to crop producers across the region for over 90 years. After merging with Gar Tootelian Inc. in 2020 and operating as GARBennett for the past five years, the company is re-establishing itself as an independent business, having emerged from the GAR partnership with broader capabilities and additional business lines. The transition positions Bennett to better serve customers as they navigate increasing demands for water efficiency, crop performance, and sustainability.
To support its next phase of growth, CEO Tyler Bennett sought an investment partner with deep operational expertise and strong alignment with its vision for the future. Bennett selected Pike Street Capital for its proven track record of helping similar companies achieve their strategic goals. "Re-establishing Bennett as a standalone business marks a pivotal moment for our company and our customers," said Tyler Bennett, CEO. "With Pike Street's partnership, we have the operational support and growth capital to scale our capabilities, expand geographically, and continue innovating solutions that help our customers succeed in a challenging environment."
Tyler Bennett will retain a significant ownership stake and continue to lead the company as CEO. Pike Street Capital plans to accelerate growth through a combination of internal initiatives and strategic acquisitions. The firm plans to invest across the organization to support geographic expansion and broaden the company's capabilities. Additionally, Pike Street will pursue a "buy-and-build" strategy, positioning Bennett as a market leader in water, plant health, and energy innovation through accretive acquisitions.
The business will operate under the name "Bennett" following the transaction.
"We're excited to partner with Tyler and the Bennett team as they enter this next chapter," said Dave Dandel, Partner at Pike Street Capital. "Bennett's strong reputation and expanded capabilities across water, plant health, and energy create a powerful platform for growth. Together, we'll continue investing in the business, expanding its reach, and pursuing strategic opportunities - both organically and through add-on acquisitions - to strengthen its impact for customers."
Pike Street invests in middle-market companies with strong technical expertise, established market positions, strong management teams, and discernible growth drivers. The firm targets sectors serving professional and technical customers and commercial growth where it has relevant investing and operating experience, including industrial technology, specialty manufacturing, distribution & logistics, and business services.
About Bennett
Founded in 1929, Bennett is a trusted, family-led provider of water, plant health, and energy solutions for growers in California's Central Valley. Based in Selma, California, and now led by fourth-generation CEO Tyler Bennett, the company offers fully integrated services to maximize resource efficiency - delivering turnkey solutions that help customers maximize yields, improve water efficiency, and enhance crop health.
About Pike Street Capital
Pike Street Capital is a Seattle-based firm specializing in middle-market investments across the industrial technology, specialty manufacturing, distribution and logistics, and business services sectors. The firm leverages an integrated investment and operational approach to drive long-term value creation, working closely with management teams to accelerate growth, enhance capabilities, scale operations, and build market-leading businesses. More information is available at www.pikestreetcapital.com.
